Hudson High School athletic director Aaron Moen said he wasn’t surprised the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control officially canceled the 2020 spring sports seasons last week. But he was surprised it will allow 30 days for student-athletes to compete this summer.

“I don’t think anyone really saw that coming,” he said.

The WIAA Board of Control voted 10-1 Tuesday, April 21, to cancel all 2020 spring sports competitions and the spring state tournament series. At the same time it voted to expand out-of-season contact opportunities from five to 30 contact days for spring athletes during summer, pending local guidelines.

The WIAA says 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches if they include seniors and abide by the governor's orders. The 30 days will not be a WIAA summer season, but will allow teams to get together and potentially practice or compete with other teams using school resources. It will be up to each school to allow or limit the activities.

That left area athletic directors wondering what comes next.

“We are in wait and see mode at this time,” New Richmond athletic director Casey Eckardt said. “So many things have to move in a positive direction for us to have some type of athletic activity in July.”

High school sports have been on hold since March when the WIAA canceled the high school basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Spring sports were put on suspension until last week’s vote to cancel. The decision impacts baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field.

The chance of spring sports resuming took a big hit April 10, when the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced its extension to cancel campus events through June 30. The decision eliminated the possibility of conducting WIAA state tournaments scheduled at campus venues.

Things got even bleaker when Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s safer at home order to May 26, and ordered all public and private K-12 schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year through June 30, prohibiting all school extracurricular and athletic activities until that time.

The WIAA’s decision last week will permit school teams that include the current year’s seniors to assemble and conduct practices and competitions for up to 30 days after July 1, provided restrictions on assembling in groups are removed. But River Falls activities director Rollie Hall noted a lot of progress has to be made in the fight against the coronavirus for that to happen.

“When you first hear it you go, ok that sounds good, but then there’s so many other things that go into it,” he said. “If you do the pluses and the minuses; what are the pluses? The pluses are that the kids get some closure. You can maybe play some games and practices. The minuses are; can we even do it? I don’t know. We would have to be in at least Phase 2 of what the state has set up.”

Phase 2 of Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen the state would allow for gatherings of up to 50 people. But since no one knows what phase the state will be in in July, and with every sport presenting different challenges, Moen said that leaves more questions than answers right now.

“There’s a lot of layers,” he noted. “When it comes to track for example, we have 190 kids out for track. So if they have regulations where there’s 50 kids allowed, or 50 people period, that’s a whole different thing. And if you have to have social distancing, what do you do in the relay races where they have to pass batons? What do you do in baseball when the umpire has to stand right behind the catcher? We don’t have really good clear answers right now, and those are fundamental things to even compete rather than setting up a schedule.”

Among the other challenges, according to Moen, are coordinating the additional high school contact days with other opportunities for student-athletes in the summer, including American Legion baseball and club soccer and softball.

“Kids could do both but where that becomes really difficult is trying to blend both schedules,” he noted. “Legion baseball is pretty busy in the summer. If we were to do a conference schedule we’d have to try and hustle that together among all the schools, not just one, because they don’t necessarily align like a conference does.”

Moen said the Big Rivers Conference athletic directors met last Friday after the WIAA’s ruling to try and find common ground.

“We want to try and find some areas that are good for kids, both our seniors and also the other kids that are involved in our programs,” he said. “If it’s something that makes sense and we can plan for and get the resources together, and if it’s good for kids, we as much as anyone would like to see that happen.”

Moen said the BRC athletic directors are looking at what other conferences in the state are doing and trying to collect as much information as possible before taking a specific direction regarding the expanded summer opportunities for student-athletes.

“We’re trying to take a collective look at things,” he said. “July 1 is far away but it’s not that far away. What you hope is to have some data start to appear that helps you lean towards a direction. Some of those may not be statistics. They may be more like this is what things are going to look like in two weeks, three weeks, one month, whatever. That’s what we’re being patient on, rather than saying alright, this is the direction we’re going and this is what’s going to happen. When we don’t know how it could happen.”

Eckart said they are taking the same approach in New Richmond.

“Best case scenario, we would have some type of practice and competition experience in all of our spring sports during the month of July and early August,” he said. “We would also then try to get our strength and conditioning program up and running at that time as well. Obviously, this remains in a wait and see mode at this time.”

Hall said the bottom line in whatever schools decide to do will come down to safety.

“There’s a lot of things that have to happen before we can do anything,” he said. “We’re not going to do anything that’s going to put anyone in danger. That’s the number one thing.”