RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Student-Athlete Advisory Committee held its annual Falcon Awards via social media May 6, highlighted by the Male and Female Athlete of the Year honorees.

Junior hockey player Christian Hausinger of Anchorage, Alaska was named the Male Athlete of the Year while sophomore hockey player Abigail Stow of Eau Claire was named Female Athlete of the Year.

Hausinger's 2020 resume included WIAC Player of the year, All-USCHO and CCM Hockey/AHCA All-American honors after leading the WIAC in points and assists while Stow was named first team AHCA All-American after leading the Falcons in points and goals.

Freshman Sarah Langlois of River Falls was named the Female Newcomer of the Year after appearing in all 35 matches for the Falcon volleyball team and finishing the season with 226 total kills and a .242 hitting percentage.

The Male Newcomer of the Year award went to freshman football player Alex Wickliff of Willmar, Minn., who averaged 58.1 receiving yards per game for 581 yards and three touchdowns.

The Falcon women’s golfers earned the Team Academic Achievement for having the highest grade point average of any team with a stellar 3.586, while the men's hockey team was awarded the Team Community award for its outstanding work on the UWRF campus and the greater River Falls area community.

The Gary "Stump" Eloranta Falcon award, which is given to an athlete who embodies the UWRF Athletic Department core values, was given to senior volleyball player Hannah Robb of Medford, Minn., who was also named the winner of the Dr. Connie Foster Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

Alexander Hohenstein of the men's ice hockey team was named the Dr. George Field Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year award winner.

Women's hockey was named the Team of the Year after a 22-5-2 season that was cut short in the middle of the NCAA Tournament. The Falcons won the WIAC Tournament title by defeating UW-Eau Claire 2-1.

Twenty-six Falcons were named to the Chi Alpha Sigma, the academic fraternity for the National College Athlete Honor Society.