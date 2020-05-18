HUDSON, Wis.-- The Big Rivers Conference this week announced it would not schedule any conference games or tournaments during the extended contact days for spring sports that were afforded by the WIAA when it announced April 21 it was cancelling all 2020 spring sports competitions.

The conference instead will leave the option of how to utilize the 30 summer contact days up to its eight individual school districts.

The WIAA canceled the spring sports season last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic after having the conclusion of the winter sports season canceled in March. At the same time it voted to expand out-of-season contact opportunities from five to 30 contact days for spring athletes after July 1, pending local guidelines.

Big Rivers Conference athletic directors met shortly after last month’s decision by the WIAA to try and find common ground for the 30-day contact period but announced this week they would leave it up to each individual school district to determine how to utilize the time.

Hudson athletic director Aaron Moen said the conference athletic directors are determined to do all they can to offer something for their student-athletes this summer.

“It just comes down to the unpredictable nature of what that’s going to be,” he said. “We don’t know what we’re going to have available to us in July. But if things open up and we’re able to put together at least some practices or intersaquads or scrimmages against somebody else, we’ll do the best we can.”

Moen said it’s especially important to try and arrange something for this year’s seniors.

“In the beginning we were talking about potential conflicts with legion baseball and club soccer, but all those programs have cancelled their seasons now,” he noted. “So we’re the last hope for that group of seniors and we’re going to try and do the best we can.”

Big Rivers Conference member schools include Hudson, River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Menomonie, Rice Lake and Superior.