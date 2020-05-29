The Red Wing City Council approved the use of baseball and softball fields for public use during its May 26 meeting. However, that doesn’t mean business as usual.

Use of the fields is contingent on organizations following state health guidelines in regards to COVID-19. Currently, that means any organized athletic gathering must be limited to 10 people and they must remain six feet apart. Masks are encouraged to be used but not required while on the field.

The fields are also open for public use.

In addition, Red Wing Community Education and the YMCA recently announced programming changes for their youth sports offerings. T-ball, baseball and softball through the YMCA have been canceled. Community Ed has canceled its summer soccer program.

Options remain for youth activities though.

The Junior Golf Academy at Mississippi National and football camps slated to begin in July will continue of now. At the Y, its summer sports programs have been replaced by a youth sports extravaganza. The program will begin June 10 and held Wednesdays for eight weeks with no class July 1.

“It is a multiple variety of sports and skills but in a safe manner,” YMCA healthy living director Heather Flock said. “We’ll set up different pods and different types of activities. So it’s not just T-ball, baseball and softball, but we’ll also do some kickball or soccer drills — maybe even a couple gymnastics things.”

Youth ages pre-K through grade 5 can participate in the program.