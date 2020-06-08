RED WING — Youth sports will have a different look this year — some canceled entirely — but the Red Wing baseball and softball associations are forging ahead. Although both associations are planning to make use of community fields now open for use, it will be for practice only.

Red Wing City Council approved the use of fields at A.P. Anderson Park and The Ath during its May 26 meeting. On Monday, June 1, the Red Wing School Board approved use of its fields as well.

Clay Tix, of the Red Wing Softball Association, said practices for the 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U teams would begin between June 8-12. It will be up to the association to ensure participants are adhering to state and CDC guidelines for coronavirus.

“I’ll go through a whole set of rules with them when we have that first practice,” Tix said. “Sanitizing before and after practice and no more than 10 people in pods. No sharing of equipment is a big one — especially batting helmets, gloves and catcher’s gear.”

The baseball association plans on starting its practices June 15.

It’s not as simple as the associations heading out to the fields however. All associations and organizations are required to fill out a field use form prior to reserving the school district’s fields. Some of the items associations will need to show include how they will adhere to social distancing and limited participant guidelines, if parents can attend practices, how they will disinfect equipment and touchpoints for activities, and what protective equipment will be used by participants.

Other notable requirements include:

No sunflower seeds

Attendance must be taken for each practice and kept by each association

Failure to follow the agreement will result in fields and facilities being unavailable for future rentals.

Development is key

Tix said he can sense that some of the girls are champing at the bit to do something sports related. At this point in the calendar, the high school season has either concluded or some teams are in tournament mode. This year’s state softball tournament was scheduled for June 4-5. The state baseball tournament was scheduled for June 11-13. That means that ball players would normally be in prime shape for the summer season. This year, softball and baseball players will be coming in cold.

“Most of the time we can really hit the ground running,” Tix said. “Obviously this year we won’t be, so I’ll have to focus more on the basics and getting in game shape — getting the arms loose and all the things you need to do.”

While safely getting athletes in shape will be an added obstacle, trying to keep them all in an upward development trajectory will be equally important. For most athletes, a year away from a sport would put them behind the curve from their peers that following year. With the entire spring season canceled, it puts all of the student athletes in that position.

“Whether we can play games or not, as long as we can practice I hope to make up for that lost ground,” Tix said. “I’ll take as many girls as want to practice, as long as the governor says we can, I’ll take them and we’ll continue to practice.”