RED WING — If you build it, they will come. Or so the saying goes. In the case of Red Wing resident Chris Guetzlaff, those words rang true. Guetzlaff has turned his yard at his Frances Avenue residence into a wiffle ball field. The completed project is now catching the eye of neighborhood kids who want to get out and play.

“There’s probably 40 kids in the immediate neighborhood,” Guetzlaff said.

With three kids of his own — 6, 11 and 12 years old — he said the field provides another opportunity to get outside and play with friends.

An idea becomes reality

Guetzlaff said when he was a child, his yard was the neighborhood wiffle ball field. He may not have had a fence or backstop, but there were some apple trees to mark the left field line. Those memories of playing wiffle ball every day gave him the inspiration to provide something similar for his kids. Although he never expected it to become this elaborate.

Last year Guetzlaff had the field set up in his yard with baselines, a pitcher’s circle and an outfield fence. The layout worked but he said parents liked to sit on his porch and watch the kids play, and it was far enough away from the action that he decided to make a change this year.

Now, the field has flipped so home plate is where right field used to be. Other additions this year include foul poles, a backstop and a scoreboard.

The scoreboard, Guetzlaff said, was an idea neighborhood parents had while socializing at a recent campfire.

“The process of putting that together was truly a group effort,” Guetzlaff said. “It wasn’t just the dads either, the moms painted. It took about a week to build but it went up real fast.”

Guetzlaff said six or seven families got involved with the process, and it helped to give people something to do while the ongoing pandemic made regular activities more difficult to enjoy.

Although the field is fully equipped for play, Guetzlaff has more ideas in mind for how to continue adding on. One thought that has crossed his mind is installing solar lights above the scoreboard so that it lights up the words “The Porch” — the name given to the field. He said neighbors also talked about having a weekly co-ed two-on-two or four-on-four adult wiffle ball night.

The draw to play on the field has struck all ages but it’s the kids that Guetzlaff is most happy for.

“The biggest thing is the field brings kids together. They’re not on their devices. They’re laughing and figuring stuff out without grownups or coaches telling them what to do,” he said. “Sometimes there are 16-year-olds playing with my youngest, who is 6. We have people who don’t even play softball or baseball but they’re just out here playing. It’s a great feeling, to have them out there playing on it.”