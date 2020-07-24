STEVENS POINT, Wis.-- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control Thursday voted 8-3 to delay the start of the fall sports seasons, including pushing the start date for football, boys soccer and volleyball back to Monday, Sept. 7.

The sports of girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country, which are considered as low-risk for the spread of coronavirus, will be permitted to begin practice with prescribed protocol Monday, Aug. 17, while the earliest practice date for the high-risk sports of football, boys soccer, and boys and girls volleyball is Monday, Sept. 7.

The decision comes as the WIAA deals with how to bring back high school sports amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancelation of the boys and girls basketball state tournaments and all of the spring sports seasons in 2020.

The ruling also gives the WIAA the flexibility to allow certain schools that can’t compete this fall to move their seasons to spring 2021.

“Because of the board’s action, while they can’t make any guarantees that things will work out as we plan them, they have given us the opportunity to at least hope and work in that direction,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “We understand this decision will make some happy and others disappointed, but we will do our best to deliver to our membership what they have directed us to do.”

The earliest dates for the first competitions are Aug. 20 for girls golf, Aug. 21 for girls tennis, Aug. 25 for cross country, and girls swimming and diving. The earliest permissible date for the first boys soccer, and boys and girls volleyball contests are Sept. 15, and the first possible football game may be scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 23, if the first practice is conducted on Sept. 7.

The end of the fall sports seasons remained unchanged, but the board indicated the season may or may not culminate with a traditional tournament series. The length and beginning of the tournament series will be determined in the coming days. In addition, the winter and spring season calendars were not altered.

The WIAA considered a number of season schedule models, including a proposal by a group of administrators in the southwest part of the state to move fall sports to the spring, and spring sports into the summer. Instead the board resolved to maintain fall interscholastic opportunities with a delayed start, as well as offer an alternate opportunity for schools unable to start and administer the traditional fall season.

The Big 8 Conference, which includes Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison LaFollette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona, has already announced it will cancel all fall sports and not name any conference champions.

Before Thursday’s ruling, football practice across the state was scheduled to begin Aug. 4, followed by girls golf Aug. 10, girls tennis and girls swim and dive Aug. 11, and boys soccer, volleyball and cross country Aug. 17.