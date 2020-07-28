MADISON, Wis.-- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAC) announced Monday night it was canceling the conference seasons and championships for its fall sports, including football, cross country, women’s soccer and volleyball, while women’s tennis and women's golf will move to the spring semester.

WIAC chancellors had a phone meeting Monday afternoon to finalize the plan.

“Institutions will retain the autonomy to establish practice opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA throughout the 2020-21 academic year,” the WIAC’s statement read.

The WIAC’s statement did not say whether WIAC teams will be allowed to compete in non-conference events this fall, but the conferences of the UW-River Falls football team’s three scheduled nonconference opponents-- Elmhurst University, The College of St. Scholastica and Aurora University-- have already announced plans to cancel or alter their 2020 fall seasons.

This will be the first calendar year without WIAC football since 1945, when a conference season wasn’t held due to World War II.

Monday’s statement released by the WIAC said determinations with regards to the winter sports season, including the start date and the manner in which competition will be conducted, will be determined at a later date.