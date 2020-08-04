NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- Scott Farmer has only been New Richmond athletic director for a little over a month, but he already feels right at home.

“I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen,” he said. “How hard the kids are working, whether it’s open gyms or contact days that we’ve had. And the staff and people I’ve met are just so willing to help in any way that they can. So it’s exciting, and I’m excited to be part of the community.”

Farmer takes over as Tiger athletic director and assistant principal following the retirement of Casey Eckardt. He comes to New Richmond after 24 years in the Antigo school district, 20 years coaching baseball, including 14 as the Red Robins’ head coach. He guided Antigo to the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2019 and was prepared to help the team defend its state title last spring when the coronavirus hit.

“We were hoping to defend it last year but it didn’t work out, and that was hard to watch,” he said. “That’s one thing I’ve been telling people here, one thing I’m fighting for, is trying to figure out a way to keep the sports going. Last year watching my eight seniors not have a chance to defend their title was tough to watch. So it just turned out to be the right time to make a move.”

Farmer said he’s always wanted to be an athletic director and has been actively looking closer to Antigo the last two or three years. But with his youngest son, Brett, still in high school, and his wife, Connie, teaching in the Wausau East school district, he didn’t want to uproot his family.

But Brett graduated last spring and will be a freshman swimmer at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the fall. His brother, Wade, is already out of the house and will be a sophomore baseball player at UW-Whitewater . So Farmer expanded his job search, and fell in love with what he found in New Richmond.

“Once I came and looked at the facilities, and looked at the success they’ve been having, and the town is growing-- that was an attraction in itself,” he said. “The facilities are beautiful, and it’s nice to be part of a growing town. When I started in Antigo we were a school of 1,100. Last year we were just over 800 and we had the eighth graders joining us. So the school was going down in size and it’s doing just the opposite here.”

And since starting July 1, Farmer has hit the ground running. In addition to the usual challenges associated with a new job as athletic director, he’s also navigating the world of how to oversee high school sports in the middle of a pandemic.

“Just trying to figure out what we’re doing as a conference,” he said. “What we’re doing as a state, trying to line up how school is going to go; how are we going to keep the kids spread out and keep the kids safe?”

Farmer said that’s the No. 1 priority -- keeping kids safe-- under normal circumstances. But it’s even more important in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. And he said from what he’s seen so far, Tiger athletes and coaches are all on the same page.

“We want to have activities for the kids to do, but we’re just so limited in what we can do right now,” he said. “But the kids have been awesome so far. You’d think of 16-17-year-olds putting a mask on would be a deterrent. But we have to have them on and they’ve been putting them on. I came down to soccer contact night the other night and every soccer player had his mask on and was doing what they’re supposed to be doing. That was great to see.”

Farmer said right now he’s busy rewriting New Richmond’s fall sports schedules. Under new guidelines announced by the WIAA July 23 in response to COVID-19 concerns, girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross-country can begin practicing Aug. 17, with the earliest dates for the first competitions Aug. 20 for girls golf, Aug. 21 for girls tennis, and Aug. 25 for cross-country and girls swimming and diving.

Football, boys soccer, and volleyball can begin practice Sept. 7 with Sept. 15 the earliest competition date for soccer and volleyball, and Sept. 23 for football. The Tigers are scheduled to join the Big Rivers Conference for football this season while all other sports remain in the Middle Border Conference.

“It’s been a struggle trying to get that stuff lined up, but we’re hoping that it works out and still hoping for conference championships,” Farmer said. “But it’s something that at this point right now, we’re just happy to be playing.”

Farmer said his biggest goal is to keep things moving in the right direction.

“Our athletes are working hard from what I can tell, and the coaches I’ve worked with know their sport well and are in it for the right reasons; they love working with the kids,” he said. “I just want to continue that and hope that I can bring a little bit of knowledge to increase it and make things a little bit better. Casey did a great job of getting things rolling in the right direction and I just hope to keep it going.”