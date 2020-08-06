RED WING — With the start of fall practices just over a week away, the Wingers have filled the remaining head coach vacancies for its fall programs. The new hires won’t have to start from scratch either.

In girls’ tennis, the Wingers hired Rose Alleva, a 2010 Red Wing graduate. During her time with Red Wing, Alleva was a Ms. Hockey finalist, three-time all-state honoree and five-time all-conference selection in hockey, playing collegiately at Princeton. More recently, she laced up her skates with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the NWHL.

On the tennis court, Alleva was a six-time letterwinner while a Red Wing student and had been coaching the summer program this year.

“Rose’s resume certainly speaks for itself. She was an outstanding athlete here in Red Wing a few years ago with our tennis program as well as with our hockey team,” Red Wing Activities Director Paul Hartmann said. “The Alleva name has a long history in Winger athletics and we’re excited for her contributions with our girls.”

The cross-country team will now have co-head coaches this year with the hiring of Sheena Tisland and Katie Rausch. Tisland and Rausch have been cross-country team assistants for a few years, and are now making the leap to running the program together.

“They view it as a collaborative effort on their part to work with our kids in this COVID-type season,” Hartmann said. “They both have great energy on the fields with our athletes as well as in the classroom with our students, and they will continue to lead our cross-country program in a positive fashion moving forward.”