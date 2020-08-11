RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been awarded the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Academic Award for having a grade point average for its student-athletes that is equal to, or greater than, the grade point average of the overall student body.

The WIAC announced its All-Academic Award winners and Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2019-20 academic year last week.

A total of 262 UWRF student-athletes were named to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. The ten varsity women's sports teams had 142 individuals honored and the five men's varsity sports had 120 individuals honored.

During the 2019-20 academic year, over 50 percent of the student-athletes competing in the conference achieved a 3.00-grade point average or better (on a 4.00 scale) and were named to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.

Individuals named to the Scholastic Honor Roll receive a certificate, while institutions claiming the All-Academic Award are provided a plaque.