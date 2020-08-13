The Minnesota State High School League made its decision to move football and volleyball to the spring Aug. 4. For many administrators, coaches and athletes, this was welcome news. It meant the season wasn’t canceled as was done last spring. The decision is certain to impact each school district in its own way, but perhaps none more obvious than those with lower student enrollment.

Goodhue and Randolph fit into that category and for the majority of their athletes, football and volleyball are their fall sport of choice. Now those same athletes are left with few options for fall competition.

Goodhue has a cross-country team, while Randolph co-ops with Cannon Falls for soccer and cross-country. That’s it for athletic opportunities. To be fair, students in Goodhue and Randolph will still get their chance to participate in the delayed fall sports, but it does mean that they may not have a sport they want to compete in through the first two-plus months of the school year.

What became clear shortly after the MSHSL’s decision is that athletes are looking for ways to compete right away.

“We’ve got some kids that are expressing interest in cross-country, they are wanting to know how they can make it work with practices that are going to be going on with other sports,” Goodhue Activities Director Josh Wieme said. “I think that’s pretty cool that our kids obviously want to be involved, they want to try new things.”

The story was similar in Randolph.

“I had two parents email me the day after the announcement wondering about how co-op works,” Randolph Activities Director Aaron Soule said. “There was one kid interested in soccer and another kid interested in cross-country.”

All is not lost for athletes who decide against trying a new sport this fall, however. The football and volleyball programs at each school will be allowed to conduct 12 training sessions to offset the lost time that comes with the condensed spring schedule. Any training sessions in those sports would need to be conducted between Sept. 14 and Oct. 3.

After that, spring sports will be allowed to have training sessions to make up for lost time when this past spring season was canceled. These sessions will follow the similar parameters as fall sports — limit of 12 sessions and must be held between Oct. 5-24.

The MSHSL is also allowing students to concurrently participate in the additional fall training sessions and a competitive sport. Put plainly, an athlete could do 12 volleyball sessions, 12 softball sessions and compete in cross-country events and practices.

Although it seems like that could present a logistical nightmare for ADs and coaches, Wieme isn’t worried about it.

“Being a small school, all of our programs share athletes. But the good thing is that we know that and our coaches recognize that and work well together,” he said. “It’s kind of like the summer really. We communicate as coaches what night we are busy with kids and what time we are having sessions.”

Questions abound with spring season

Although the fall season is starting to take shape, the potential fallout from shifting football and volleyball is yet to be seen. For Wieme and Soule, there are both positives and negatives with the decision.

“I think it might be the best possible case,” Soule said. “You can only make your decisions off of today. I can’t imagine the kids going out to play volleyball without their friends, parents and grandparents out in the crowd.”

“I think we’re solving one problem and you’re creating a dozen,” Wieme said.

One of those problems revolves around facilities. With an expected football start in early- to mid-March, it is highly likely that snow will cover the fields. There is also the problem with frozen turf and grass fields. Once the ground starts to thaw, those fields will quickly get torn up by cleats.

Another potential problem is the overlap with club sports that play in the spring.

“Currently that’d be a violation of eligibility,” Wieme said. “Are football players going to be moonlighting with AAU basketball teams in the spring? There’s a lot of eligibility questions … are they going to change rules, are they going to make exceptions, are they not?”

For schools the size of Randolph and Goodhue, any potential loss of athletes could become problematic when trying to field a full team roster.

The shift in season does offer some interesting possibilities, however. For instance, there is now a high likelihood of seeing four-sport athletes. Wieme and Soule both said they expect to see a few this year.

“I think any multi-sport athlete is a good thing so four is better than three in that category,” Soule said.

“I see us having a bunch of four-sport athletes,” Wieme said. “We have a real strong group of senior girl athletes that are very involved in three sports, and I could see a number of them jump at the fourth.”

That type of mindset is something Soule and Wieme said they’ve seen frequently in the days after the MSHSL announcement. Although their athletes may not get a chance to compete against their peers until winter, positivity reigns supreme in the communities.

“Talking with our kids the little bit that I have, they are pretty positive,” Wieme said. They’re just glad that things aren’t canceled, that they’re going to get a chance to play. That’s kind of neat that our kids are taking it in stride pretty well.”