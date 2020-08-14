STEVENS POINT, Wis.-- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) voted Friday to maintain the current fall sports calendar while allowing schools that cannot play this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative season in the spring of 2021.

The WIAA Board of Control unanimously approved the so-called “alternate fall option” during a 2 ½-hour-plus virtual meeting Friday morning, Aug. 14. The plan will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall to have a season, but if schools are unable to play during the traditional fall season they now have the option to move the season to the spring.

With the move, WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said the WIAA is taking "extraordinary measures" in order to deal with the "extraordinary times" of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow high schools and their conferences to cancel their fall seasons, yet still give student-athletes a chance to play later in the year.

The alternate season would be anywhere from eight to nine weeks and would last anywhere from Feb. 22 to May 17, depending on the sport. Any schools that plan to play football in the spring would move to a seven-game, regular season-only schedule.

Schools must declare by Sept. 1 whether they will play fall sports in the fall, shift all fall sports to the alternative spring season or play a blended schedule, with some fall sports remaining in the fall and others moving to the alternative spring season. Teams that complete more than 50 percent of their season for a given sport in the fall will not be eligible to play in the spring.

A number of schools and conferences in the southeastern part of the state, including the Big Eight and Rock Valley conferences, have already announced they will cancel all fall sports and not name any conference champions.

Under the plan approved Friday, the 2020-21 winter sports season would be cut by three weeks for most sports and the traditional 2021 spring season pushed back two weeks. While winter and spring sports will both see condensed schedules, the total allowed number of games will remain the same.

The WIAA had already mandated schools that plan to play this fall push back their schedules and practices, with the “low-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country allowed to begin practicing Monday, Aug, 17, and “high-risk” sports of football, boys soccer and volleyball beginning practice Sept. 7.

Earliest dates for first competitions in the fall are Aug. 20 for girls golf, Aug. 21 for girls tennis, Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving, Sept. 15 for boys soccer and volleyball, and Sept. 23 for football. Decisions about whether or not each sport will have a tournament are to be made one month before the end of the regular season.

Friday’s action means the WIAA will have four sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year-- the delayed fall season, the winter season, the alternative spring season for schools that don’t play in the fall, and the traditional spring season.