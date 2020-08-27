HAMMOND, Wis.-- For the second straight year, St. Croix Central High School has met the criteria to be awarded the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Award of Excellence for the 2019-20 school year.

Forty-six schools received the prestigious award, which promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character. Schools and athletics administrators experienced unique and additional challenges this year with school closures and the cancelation of high school activities in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am extremely proud of our athletic staff and student athletes for this achievement,” St. Croix Central superintendent Tim Widiker said. “Much of the award is based on sportsmanship, character and participation in the WIAA initiatives that support them. This award is a nice validation of our culture of positive sportsmanship and character.”

St. Croix Central is one of eight schools to receive the award for the second straight year. A total of 27 schools earned the honor in 2018-19.

Among the criteria applied toward the award of excellence are, having three or more athletic teams give back to their community through volunteerism, no coach ejections at any level, athletic directors conducting regular meetings with coaches, student-athletes and their parents to discuss sportsmanship, ethics and integrity, and coaches and athletes attending a sportsmanship summit or conference.

Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the fall area meetings, which will be conducted virtually, and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the 2021 annual meeting.

The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 513 senior high schools and 49 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.