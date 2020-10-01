The modified “maximized winter season” schedule reduces contests by 30% and limits sports to two contests per week. In the final two weeks of the regular season, the limit will go to three contests per week in case of postponements due to COVID-19 or weather.

"I’m really excited for our athletes and our coaches that get to have the opportunity to compete here this winter," Red Wing Activities Director Paul Hartmann said. "I think our coaches and athletes in the fall have shown that we are taking this seriously in terms of the precautions and protocols we follow on a daily basis. I know I saw a lot of excited kids in the hallway and a lot of excited coaches throughout the building when the announcement came out."

A breakdown of each winter sport:

Dance: Nov. 9 start date for a 15-week season with a maximum of 11 meets. Can compete in duals and triangulars.

Boys hockey: Nov. 23 start date for a 16-week season with a maximum of 18 games.

Boys basketball: Nov. 23 start date for a 17-week season with a maximum of 18 games.

Girls hockey: Nov. 30 start date for a 16-week season with a maximum of 18 games.

Boys swimming and diving: Nov. 30 start date for a 13-week season with a maximum of 11 meets. Duals only.

Wrestling: Nov. 30 start date for a 14-week season. There will be a maximum of 16 meet, with a 32-match maximum for athletes. Can compete in duals and triangulars.

Girls basketball: Dec. 7 start date for a 17-week season with a maximum of 18 games.

Gymnastics: Dec. 7 start date for a 14-week season with a maximum of 11 meets. Can compete in duals and triangulars.

Under current COVID-19 guidelines set by the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education, spectators will not be allowed at indoor events in school facilities, with a limit of 250 fans at outdoor facilities. Currently, that means fans will not be permitted at any winter sports event, as long as they are on school property.

In another decision, the MSHSL voted 10-8 against having fall sports that go beyond section events. While athletes in fall sports can still win a section title, there will be no state champions in the 2020 fall season.