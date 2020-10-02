RED WING — Current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines dictate that outdoor gatherings be limited to 250 or less. Indoor sports aren't allowed to have spectators if the competitions are held on school grounds.

Due to those restrictions, Thursday's MSHSL decision that winter sports would begin at the end of November, and that the first football game of the year is less than a week away, Red Wing is seeking to improve its live-streaming capabilities.

The school district tried live streaming via Facebook Live early in the season for soccer games as well as swimming and diving meets. However, the quality was not up to what Red Wing Activities Director Paul Hartmann had hoped so the school is considering the switch to live streaming via YouTube.

The rub is that the district plans on live streaming with a mobile device for football games, and due to YouTube's policy, will need 1,000 subscribers to do so.

"We need to hit 1,000 if we are going to record it from a mobile device — which we are going to record our football games from an iPad," Hartmann said. "It’s hard. You want to be able to allow anybody and everybody to come but we are just not able to do that."

With the high demand for football tickets, the Big Southeast District agreed that every home football team will live stream the game so those unable to attend can watch from home. If interested in subscribing to Red Wing's YouTube page, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCSQAKAelK7HYf1Ue3Ki26tQ.

Football ticket policy in place

At present, only 250 spectators will be allowed at each football game this fall. The current policy in place allows for 125 spectators for each school participating in the game. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, Red Wing is aiming to provide tickets through a football pass.

Passes will be sold for $30 — five games for $6 each. If a sixth game is added to the schedule, passes for that game can be purchased separately.

Passes are nonrefundable but can be shared. If you lose your pass after purchase, another will not be issued. No tickets will be available on site of games, the only way into the stadium is with a pass in your possession.

If you would like to purchase a pass for the season, email lsbanks@rwps.org at the Red Wing Activities Office. The passes will be available for purchase Monday, Oct. 5, and can be paid for with credit card or exact cash only. No change will be given out.