MADISON, S.D. -- Former University of Wisconsin-River Falls athletic director Roger Ternes has been named commissioner of the North Star Athletic Association. He began his duties Nov. 1.

Ternes served as UWRF athletic director from 2010-2016 and helped gain approval from the state in 2013 for the new $63 million Falcon Center, ending two decades of effort by the UWRF campus community and supporters for upgrades to the university's athletic, recreational sports, and health and human performance instructional facilities. The project, completed in the fall of 2017, includes the new Don Page Arena, named for UWRF's longtime coach and athletic director, classrooms, a human performance laboratory, auxiliary gym, offices, locker rooms, training rooms, and other supporting spaces. The project also included new softball and soccer facilities and remodels to the existing Hunt/Knowles complex.

Prior to his tenure at UWRF, Ternes served as athletic director at William Woods University in Missouri from 1979-99, and Dickinson State University in North Dakota from 1999-2010.

He has served on numerous conference, regional and national committees. He was the chair of the Dakota Athletic Conference Board of Directors, Vice-Chair for the NAIA Region III Management Committee, and a member of various NAIA National Administrative Council committees -- Conduct and Competition, and Council of Athletics Administrators.

Prior to becoming the NSAA commissioner, Ternes served as a major gifts officer at the University of Mary in Bismarck since September 2016.

"After conducting a national search, the committee was very pleased with the quality of applicants we received,” Waldorf College President Dr. Bob Alsop said. “What stood out about Mr. Ternes was his combination of experience, knowledge, vision and integrity. We feel very fortunate having Roger in the commissioner’s chair. The conference is in very good hands.”

“I am sincerely appreciative of NSAA chair President Dr. Bob Alsop, the search and screen committee, and the Board of Presidents for selecting me to serve as the next commissioner on the North Star Athletic Association,” Ternes said. “I bring broad NAIA and NCAA experiences to the position and look forward to adding to the outstanding leadership demonstrated by former commissioner Cory Anderson and interim commissioner Denny Jerome.”

The North Star Athletic Association is an NAIA college athletic conference consisting of eight member schools -- Bellevue University om Nebraska; Dakota State University and Presentation College in South Dakota; Mayville State University, Valley City State University and Dickinson State University in North Dakota; Viterbo University in Wisconsin; and Waldorf College in Iowa.