HUDSON, Wis.-- Nine Hudson High School senior student athletes signed National Letters of Intent for scholarships to compete at the collegiate level during the first day of the fall signing period Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The student-athletes, college choice and sport are:

Bennett Swavely- University of Minnesota- Golf

Paige Hillman- University of Sioux Falls- Golf

Owen Anderson- St. Cloud State University- Baseball

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Grace O’Brien- University of Wisconsin- Softball

Avery Johnson- Concordia University-St. Paul- Softball

Luke Healy- University of Sioux Falls- Basketball

Audrey Hatfield- University of St. Thomas- Basketball

Avery Murdzek- South Dakota State University- Soccer

Elayna Murdzek- South Dakota State University- Soccer