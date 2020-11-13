HUDSON, Wis.-- Nine Hudson High School senior student athletes signed National Letters of Intent for scholarships to compete at the collegiate level during the first day of the fall signing period Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The student-athletes, college choice and sport are:
Bennett Swavely- University of Minnesota- Golf
Paige Hillman- University of Sioux Falls- Golf
Owen Anderson- St. Cloud State University- Baseball
Grace O’Brien- University of Wisconsin- Softball
Avery Johnson- Concordia University-St. Paul- Softball
Luke Healy- University of Sioux Falls- Basketball
Audrey Hatfield- University of St. Thomas- Basketball
Avery Murdzek- South Dakota State University- Soccer
Elayna Murdzek- South Dakota State University- Soccer