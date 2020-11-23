RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered a monthlong pause to the beginning of the high school sports seasons last week, many people wondered what would happen on this side of the river.

The answer is: it depends where you live.

With no statewide mandate in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the regulatory body for all high school sports, is leaving it up to individual school districts to decide whether to move forward with winter sports. That’s resulted in some teams moving ahead with practices and games while others are waiting things out.

Girls’ basketball, gymnastics and boys’ and girls’ hockey were allowed to start practicing last week while boys’ basketball, wrestling and boys’ swim and dive began practice Monday, Nov. 23. But not everybody is starting on time.

Locally, River Falls and New Richmond have suspended all athletics and activities through Dec. 7, while Hudson, St. Croix Central and Somerset are beginning as planned.

“We are moving forward with winter sports, so we are as normal as that can possibly mean for this year,” St. Croix Central athletic director Brian Johnson said. “We have the same mitigation practices in place that we had this fall, and we will be wearing masks as outlined by the governor's mandate and WIAA. It certainly is a fluid situation and subject to change, but we want to balance how to get our kids the experience of competition and athletics while being as safe as possible.”

River Falls activities director Rollie Hall said all district facilities are off limits until at least Dec. 7, and said even if practices start that day he doesn’t anticipate playing any games until at least Dec. 15 due to WIAA guidelines regarding practice time.

“Each sport has to have so many days of practice before they can play,” he explained. “For basketball it’s seven, hockey is 10. I feel bad for gymnastics because they have to have 20 days of practice, not including Sundays, so they won’t have a meet until the new year.”

Another challenge facing schools is limiting crowds and travel, and scheduling smaller competitions for “riskier” sports like wrestling. Hall said River Falls will allow only home fans at its events, with each player allocated two tickets. And larger events, like the annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic, have been cancelled.

“Wrestling really hurts,” Hall said. “They can only have one meet per week to begin with so if something gets cancelled there’s no make up date. And no tournaments either.”

Since putting a pause on winter sports Hall has been juggling Wildcat schedules, which is complicated by the fact that opponents like New Richmond, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake are also holding off with the start of their winter sports seasons.

“The one thing that ADs do well is schedule,” he noted. “From our springs we’re used to doing some of this stuff. But boy this is taking it to a new level right now.”

Hall said he expects there will be a lot more changes over the course of the winter season, but he said if there’s anything he learned from the fall it’s to celebrate the little things.

“The biggest thing you learn is, every little thing is a win,” he said. “You got to practice today? That was a win. You got to play a game today? That was a win, even if you lost that was a win.”

While River Falls and New Richmond have paused all activities through Dec. 7, many Wisconsin schools and conferences have taken it a step further. La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan have delayed the start of the winter sports seasons and cancelled all competition up to Jan. 1, and the Milwaukee Public School District has suspended winter sports indefinitely while the Big 8 and Badger conferences, located around Madison, have cancelled all winter season sports competitions.

Meanwhile there will be games this week in Somerset when the Spartan girls’ basketball team hosts Ellsworth Tuesday, Nov. 24, the boys’ hockey team takes on Barron Friday, Nov. 27, and the Western Wisconsin Stars host Viroqua Saturday, Nov. 28.

Hudson and St. Croix Central will begin competing next week.

In adherence with WIAA guidelines teams will be monitored for symptoms to keep the students healthy and plans may change as the season goes on. Each school will continue to make its own decisions on how to proceed.