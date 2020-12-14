Find more sports coverage at www.rivertowns.net/sports
Prescott wins two games in two days
The hoop was friendly to Prescott and Somerset on Friday night as both teams’ offenses were able to put up points in bunches. That was the case from the field and on the line — the latter of which is why the Cardinals won their home opener 81-76. CONTINUE READING
Prescott, Ellsworth wins set up Tuesday matchup
Prescott has won each of its first three conference games to start the season, and perhaps just as important, have done so in more convincing fashion each time out. The latest Cardinals victory came Friday night with a 81-32 road win over St. Croix Central. CONTINUE READING
Spartan skaters regain winning ways
Nothing better than snapping a three-game losing streak by winning three games in a row.
That’s what the Somerset boys’ hockey team did last week, beginning with a 6-0 shutout over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell Tuesday, Dec. 8 and continuing with a 2-1 win over the Northwest Iceman (Barron co-op) Thursday and an 8-2 victory over Ashland Saturday. CONTINUE READING
Central girls look to raise the bar: Somerset earns first win of season
First-year St. Croix Central girls’ basketball coach Holly Spoo liked her team’s reaction to its 80-32 loss to defending Middle Border Conference champion Prescott Friday night, Dec. 11. CONTINUE READING
Challenging week ahead for Hudson boys
Hudson’s boys’ basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 53-49 loss at Menomonie last Thursday, Dec. 10. And things won’t get any easier in the week ahead. CONTINUE READING
