Prescott wins two games in two days

Dallas Wallin blocks a shot during Prescott's 81-76 victory over Somerset on Dec. 11, 2020. Wallin was also a key contributor on offense, scoring 16 points. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
The hoop was friendly to Prescott and Somerset on Friday night as both teams’ offenses were able to put up points in bunches. That was the case from the field and on the line — the latter of which is why the Cardinals won their home opener 81-76. CONTINUE READING

Prescott, Ellsworth wins set up Tuesday matchup

Prescott has won each of its first three conference games to start the season, and perhaps just as important, have done so in more convincing fashion each time out. The latest Cardinals victory came Friday night with a 81-32 road win over St. Croix Central. CONTINUE READING

Spartan skaters regain winning ways

Nothing better than snapping a three-game losing streak by winning three games in a row.

That’s what the Somerset boys’ hockey team did last week, beginning with a 6-0 shutout over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell Tuesday, Dec. 8 and continuing with a 2-1 win over the Northwest Iceman (Barron co-op) Thursday and an 8-2 victory over Ashland Saturday. CONTINUE READING

Central girls look to raise the bar: Somerset earns first win of season

St. Croix Central’s Alayna Hackbarth (40) beats Prescott’s Lila Posthuma to the basket for two of her team-high seven points in the Panthers’ 80-32 loss to the Cardinals Friday night, Dec. 11, in Hammond. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia
First-year St. Croix Central girls’ basketball coach Holly Spoo liked her team’s reaction to its 80-32 loss to defending Middle Border Conference champion Prescott Friday night, Dec. 11. CONTINUE READING

Challenging week ahead for Hudson boys

Hudson’s boys’ basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 53-49 loss at Menomonie last Thursday, Dec. 10. And things won’t get any easier in the week ahead. CONTINUE READING

