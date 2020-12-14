The hoop was friendly to Prescott and Somerset on Friday night as both teams’ offenses were able to put up points in bunches. That was the case from the field and on the line — the latter of which is why the Cardinals won their home opener 81-76. CONTINUE READING

Prescott has won each of its first three conference games to start the season, and perhaps just as important, have done so in more convincing fashion each time out. The latest Cardinals victory came Friday night with a 81-32 road win over St. Croix Central. CONTINUE READING

Nothing better than snapping a three-game losing streak by winning three games in a row.

That’s what the Somerset boys’ hockey team did last week, beginning with a 6-0 shutout over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell Tuesday, Dec. 8 and continuing with a 2-1 win over the Northwest Iceman (Barron co-op) Thursday and an 8-2 victory over Ashland Saturday. CONTINUE READING

First-year St. Croix Central girls’ basketball coach Holly Spoo liked her team’s reaction to its 80-32 loss to defending Middle Border Conference champion Prescott Friday night, Dec. 11. CONTINUE READING

Hudson’s boys’ basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 53-49 loss at Menomonie last Thursday, Dec. 10. And things won’t get any easier in the week ahead. CONTINUE READING