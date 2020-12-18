MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chancellors voted last week that Division III winter sport athletics within the conference will resume on Feb. 1 contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

The resumption of play includes the UW-River Falls sports of men's and women's basketball, men's and women's ice hockey, and men's and women's indoor track and field.

The plan requires UWRF and all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.

”WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches and Chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andy Leavitt said. “We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season.”

The conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, 2021 and be released at a later date. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.

The WIAC announced in September it was suspending all winter sports through at least Dec. 31.