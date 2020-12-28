The past nine months have been a roller coaster for our communities. The sports world wasn’t immune to that as seasons were canceled, some were postponed and others ended up starting on time — although under far from normal circumstances.

It started March 12 when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the boys and girls basketball tournaments. One week later Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private K-12 schools across the state to close as part of his Safer at Home order. The verdict was largely expected but still difficult for athletes, coaches and activities directors alike, and left the fate of the spring sports season up in the air.

Two days after the governor’s announcement, River Falls baseball coach Ryan Bishop spotted a number of his players holding an impromptu workout on the new artificial turf at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

When the dirt and grass at the ballpark was torn up and replaced by artificial turf in the fall of 2019, local baseball players and fans figured not even the weather would keep them from enjoying America’s pastime once the snow melted in the spring. But they never counted on a pandemic.

“For the first time in my coaching career we were set to start the season outside on the field in mid-March,” Bishop said. “A kind Mother Nature, along with our newly renovated turf field, had us more excited than usual.”

As Bishop watched about a dozen of his players laughing, talking baseball and shagging fly balls on that 48-degree March day, his heart warmed. Until he noticed a police car pull up next to the field.

“I’m not exactly sure what was said, but the gist was he was very cordial in explaining to me he was there to kick the guys off the field because city parks were now closed to congregating groups,” Bishop said.

Rather than hear it from a random police officer, Bishop thought it would be easier for his players to hear the news from him. But he was wrong.

“I was having to tell my own guys they were being kicked off the only place they could find comfort at that time,” he explained. “I’m sure my guys could tell I was struggling with what I thought would be easier for me to do than the officer.”

A lost season

While schools were closed and practices were put on hold, student-athletes were still holding out hope that spring sports could be played. Then on April 21 the second shoe dropped: The WIAA Board of Control approved the cancellation of the spring sports season.

While the decision hit every student-athlete hard, it was particularly devastating to high school seniors, including River Falls’ James Westhoff.

“When they first sent out the email I think we all thought it was just going to be for a week, maybe an extra week, then we’d be back,” he said. “Then they finally hit us with baseball is canceled, and everyone just got bummed really fast.”

Hudson’s Liz Collinson missed her freshman year of soccer due to a broken leg, and was looking forward to serving as a Raider captain in 2020. Now she was losing her senior year to the coronavirus. And while her disappointment ran deep, she had some encouraging words for her teammates.

“Life is what you make it,” she said. “When I was a freshman and broke my leg that was hard, but there’s a lot of tough situations going on right now.”

That’s also the lesson Bishop hopes his players learned from the experience.

“As coaches, we often wonder whether or not our players understand our messages,” he said. “We hope that sometime down the road they think back and it helps them in times of adversity. This year‘s seniors were forced to put those messages into action, and they knocked it out of the park.”

A most unusual summer

As the pandemic dragged from spring into summer, the WIAA approved a 30-day summer contact period to allow graduating seniors the chance to suit up for their schools one last time. Some took advantage of the opportunity while others had to pass due to varying degrees of COVID regulations from county to county.

Meanwhile, amateur baseball was shut down across the state during April and May, and through most of June, before communities began randomly lifting their local restrictions. By the time St. Croix Valley Baseball League teams all got on the same page there was time for a nine-game, monthlong abbreviated season to try and qualify for a modified end-of-season state tournament.

The River Falls Fighting Fish responded by going 8-1 to win the regular season SCVBL championship and took first place in the league tournament before winning four games in two days up north, including defeating the Brill Millers in Spooner in August, to claim their first state title since 2011 and second in franchise history.

River Falls player-manager Josh Eidem said he hopes the Fighting Fish will be the only “corona-champs” in state history.

“We talked about that,” he said. “If everything goes according to plan this should be the only coronavirus state championship. So let’s get this thing kicked by summer.”

As far as high school athletics, if there was one thing for certain about the fate of the upcoming fall season it was that nothing was certain.

“I’ve never experienced anything that has so many unknowns,” River Falls athletic director Rollie Hall said.

A fall season like no other

On July 23 the WIAA Board of Control voted to delay the start of the fall sports seasons, including pushing the start date for football, boys soccer and volleyball practices back to Monday, Sept. 7. The ruling also gave the WIAA the flexibility to allow certain schools that chose not to compete in fall to move their seasons to spring 2021.

But the resumption of high school sports came with a host of protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including reduced schedules, limited attendance, increased hygiene practices, and face coverings for all competitors, coaches, spectators and officials.

“When they found out we had to wear these masks for games they were like, coach, I don’t know if I can wear a mask and run like I want to run,” Hudson boys’ soccer coach Steve Sollom said. “But when it gets explained -- well guys we either have to do this or we’re not going to be able to have games -- then it’s OK, let’s do it. It’s a price worth paying if you can get the chance to play.”

The new guidelines also included enhanced quarantine and contact tracing requirements that led to many teams either canceling or playing short-handed.

“COVID precautions. Schedule shuffle. A start to the season delay. Quarantines. Injuries. The typical school stresses. And a fierce October snowstorm,” New Richmond volleyball coach Jeff Thiel recalled. “What else could we have endured this season?”

The new guidelines might have hit the River Falls football team the hardest. The Wildcats played just three games due to quarantine and contact tracing restrictions. New Richmond played six and Somerset played seven while Hudson played eight, including a victory in its Level 2 playoff game-- the 2020 version of the WIAA playoffs. Only St. Croix Central was able to get in all nine games allocated by the WIAA, finishing the season with a record of 7-2.

“Our goal was to play nine games,” St. Croix Central coach John Tackman said. “This season wasn’t about conference titles, this season wasn’t about state titles. Our goal was just to play -- play no matter what.”

Hudson coach Adam Kowles concurred.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to play any games,” he noted. “And to be able to play eight games, and to win a lot of those games -- I’m just so happy we could do it.”

At least the local high schools had the opportunity to play. University of Wisconsin-River Falls saw its season end even before it started when the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association canceled its fall sports seasons.

In addition to football, the WIAC announced July 27 it was canceling cross-country, women’s soccer and volleyball, while women’s tennis and women's golf were moved to the spring 2021 semester. It was the first calendar year without WIAC football since 1945, when a conference season wasn’t held due to World War II.

Plowing through the winter

As area teams prepared for the start of a modified 2020-21 season, River Falls Activities Director Hall said he learned one thing from the fall season.

“The biggest thing you learn is, every little thing is a win,” he said. “You got to practice today? That was a win. You got to play a game today? That was a win, even if you lost that was a win.”

When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered a monthlong pause to the beginning of the Minnesota high school sports seasons Nov. 17, many people wondered what would happen on this side of the river.

The answer: It depends where you live.

With no statewide mandate in Wisconsin, the WIAA left it up to individual school districts to decide whether to move forward with winter sports. That resulted in some teams moving ahead with practices and games while others waited.

River Falls and New Richmond held off on starting all athletics and activities until Dec. 7 while Hudson, Somerset and St. Croix Central and Somerset began on time.

“We are moving forward with winter sports, so we are as normal as that can possibly mean for this year,” St. Croix Central athletic director Brian Johnson said at the time. “We have the same mitigation practices in place that we had this fall, and we will be wearing masks as outlined by the governor's mandate and WIAA. It certainly is a fluid situation and subject to change, but we want to balance how to get our kids the experience of competition and athletics while being as safe as possible.”

Looking ahead

Competing for the win is always an objective, but looking at the broader picture, just getting a chance to practice and be with friends is something no longer being taken for granted by student-athletes.

Technology improvements is another positive. Many area coaches now have their teams on Google Classroom — the very same software some teachers are using for distance learning. This helps keep the athletes and coaches connected while also presenting a way to provide workouts, playbooks and more.

Then there’s also live streaming. Every school district in the area is using it in one form or another to bring live sports to family and friends while events are unable to host spectators.

As far as the 2021 spring seasons, the WIAA has pushed the start dates for high school baseball, softball, track and field and boys’ golf back to April 19, girls’ soccer to April 26 and boys’ tennis to May 3. Meanwhile UWRF and the WIAC plan to resume winter sports in February 2021, contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

The resumption of play includes the UWRF sports of men's and women's basketball, men's and women's ice hockey, and men's and women's indoor track and field.