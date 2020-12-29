The past nine months have been a roller coaster for our communities. The sports world wasn’t immune to that as seasons were cancelled, some were postponed and others ended up starting on time — although under far from normal circumstances.

It started March 12 when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the boys and girls basketball tournaments. The Minnesota State High School League followed suit one day later.

Then on April 21 the second shoe dropped — The WIAA Board of Control approved the cancellation of the spring sports season. Again the MSHSL came to the same decision two days later. However, that was the extent to which both states walked in lockstep with each other.

The beginning of the fall sports season was proof to that point, and the two states have continued to march to the beat of their own drum ever since.

Minnesota sports stop-and-go

When the MSHSL announced the cancellation of the spring sports season on April 23, it was done in tandem with Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year. The verdict was largely expected but still difficult for athletes, coaches and activities directors alike.

“It was really hard to see our seniors miss out on their last season of competition … not having that final opportunity to put the purple and white on was certainly disappointing for them,” Red Wing Activities Director Paul Hartmann said.

“I think the kids handled it OK, but even with that, it was really hard to watch them have that taken from them knowing that that was their sport, that was their one, it wasn't their afterthought sport,” Goodhue ADJosh Wieme said.

As the weather warmed up in the summer months, amateur baseball teams were slowly allowed to get back in action. The same with prep sports. Coaches were allowed to begin having contact with athletes at strength and conditioning programs and small-scale camps.

Guidelines for safe interactions were still being figured out at the time — masks were required, camps or programs needed to be separated by pods limited to 25 or fewer, and six feet of separation between each person were all the first steps.

Sanitation was, and remains, a key part of sports. Equipment began to be wiped down after each use during the summer and equipment deemed not vital was left untouched to minimize risk of contracting coronavirus.

Once the fall season rolled around, things were beginning to trend in a positive direction, but some of the high-risk sports such as football and volleyball were mired in doubt.

“For me, it was just constantly holding your breath and you're always waiting for information you thought would come the next day or a new set of instructions you thought would come later that week,” Wieme said. “Rolling with the changes is something I think ADs all over we just kind of tend to do. What was hard was the not knowing and not being able to plan, and not being able to share plans with your coaches and athletes.”

What ensued was an Aug. 4 MSHSL board vote to move football and volleyball to the spring while cross-country, girls’ tennis, girls’ swimming and diving, and soccer could begin two weeks later. That plan continued as-is until the population of people wanting to bring football and volleyball back into the fall season gained steam. The MSHSL board reconvened to discuss the issue Sept. 21, and subsequently approved starting those seasons the following week.

None of the fall sports was able to conclude with a state tournament, but section champs were crowned in the all but volleyball, and football didn’t have true section playoffs.

Football and volleyball were originally intended to wrap-up with section play, but both were cut short when Walz announced another pause to youth sports on Nov. 18.

Wisconsin sports return with restrictions

On July 23, the WIAA Board of Control voted to delay the start of the fall sports seasons, including pushing the start date for football, boys soccer and volleyball practices back to Monday, Sept. 7. The ruling also gave the WIAA the flexibility to allow certain schools that chose not to compete in fall to move their seasons to spring 2021.

But the resumption of high school sports came with a host of protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including reduced schedules, limited attendance, increased hygiene practices, and face coverings for all competitors, coaches, spectators and officials.

The new guidelines also included enhanced quarantine and contact tracing requirements that led to many teams either canceling or playing short-handed.

Unexpected benefits found in uncertain times

It was not all bad in the sports scene, however. Positives were found throughout the year from the attitudes of those involved with sports to the uncovering of services that may get used into the future.

“I think what it really did is put into perspective the joy of simply competing and practicing every day,” Hartmann said. “We have a tendency at times as a society to focus on winning and losing a game or competition when really this is just simply about the joy of being able to participate.”

That wasn’t just the attitude around Red Wing either, Wieme echoed the same sentiment in Goodhue, and coaches in Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Cannon Falls have all mentioned the same. Competing for the win is always an objective, but looking at the broader picture, just getting a chance to practice and be with friends is something no longer being taken for granted.

Technology improvements is another positive. Many area coaches now have their teams on Google Classroom — the very same software some teachers are using for distance learning. This helps keep the athletes and coaches connected while also presenting a way to provide workouts, playbooks and more.

Then there’s also live streaming. Every school district in the area is using it in one form or another to bring live sports to family and friends while events are unable to host spectators.