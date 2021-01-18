Missed opportunities cost Wingers

The excitement for the season opener was there. Coaches and players alike were ready to participate in their first competition in months. Then, 51 seconds into the first period, Mankato East scored a goal and it immediately indicated the type of game Red Wing was in for.

Wrestling: Lake City opens season with pair of wins

Lake City opened its wrestling season on Saturday with a pair of wins at a triangular in Pine Island. The Tigers defeated Fillmore Central 57-18 and Pine Island 78-3 to start the year off on a high note.

Boys swim and dive team can learn from girls’ season

Entering the winter sports season, nearly every team will be confronted with significant changes to its "normal" operations. While that scenario still applies to the Red Wing boys' swim and dive team, they are uniquely benefited by applying some of the lessons learned from the girls' swim season this fall.

Boys basketball: Austin starts Red Wing’s season like it ended its last

Red Wing opened its season with the same opponent and location it ended its last. With a returning core of starters and a new head coach, the Wingers were hoping for a better result. The better results will have to wait however, as the Wingers were shellacked 60-20 in Austin on Saturday.