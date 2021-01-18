Hudson girls bounce back from loss to Eau Claire

The Hudson girls' hockey team shook off a 4-3 loss to the Eau Claire/Altoona Stars Tuesday night, Jan. 12, to score a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 victory over Superior Saturday, Jan. 16.

For River Falls, a season of fits and starts

It’s the third week of January and the River Falls wrestling team has only competed in one match.

Normally teams would have a dozen or more matches in the books by this point in the season. But this is not a normal season.

New Richmond girls run past Osceola, River Falls girls get by Chippewa Falls

The New Richmond girls' basketball team jumped out to a 28-11 halftime lead and never looked back in a 60-35 victory over Osceola Friday night, Jan. 15, to improve to 7-1 in the Middle Border Conference (9-2 overall), one game behind first place Prescott.

MBC wrestlers eyeing stretch run

The New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Somerset wrestling teams were all in action last week as they head into the final week of the regular season before regionals begin Saturday, Jan. 30.