Hudson girls bounce back from loss to Eau Claire
The Hudson girls’ hockey team shook off a 4-3 loss to the Eau Claire/Altoona Stars Tuesday night, Jan. 12, to score a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 victory over Superior Saturday, Jan. 16. CONTINUE READING
For River Falls, a season of fits and starts
It’s the third week of January and the River Falls wrestling team has only competed in one match.
Normally teams would have a dozen or more matches in the books by this point in the season. But this is not a normal season. CONTINUE READING
New Richmond girls run past Osceola, River Falls girls get by Chippewa Falls
The New Richmond girls’ basketball team jumped out to a 28-11 halftime lead and never looked back in a 60-35 victory over Osceola Friday night, Jan. 15, to improve to 7-1 in the Middle Border Conference (9-2 overall), one game behind first place Prescott. CONTINUE READING
MBC wrestlers eyeing stretch run
The New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Somerset wrestling teams were all in action last week as they head into the final week of the regular season before regionals begin Saturday, Jan. 30. CONTINUE READING