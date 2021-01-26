Wisconsin

Hudson boys live up to top seed billing

When the bracket for the WIAA Division 1, Section 1 boys’ hockey playoffs was released Sunday evening, Hudson found itself as the No 1 seed. Twenty-four hours later the team lived up to that billing with a 6-0 victory over No. 2 Chippewa Falls. CONTINUE READING

Western Wisconsin Stars skate to No. 1 seed

After picking up two more wins against sectional opponents last week, and extending their shutout streak to four games, the Western Wisconsin Stars were rewarded with the No. 1 seed for the WIAA sectional round of the playoffs. CONTINUE READING

Hudson wrestlers go 3-0 at home duals

This Saturday’s regional tournament at Eau Claire North will be the Raiders’ first tournament of the season, and Raider coach Chris Hansen noted things will be different than past years. CONTINUE READING

Hudson swimmers cap perfect BRC season; River Falls third at conference invite

Both the Raiders and Wildcats will compete in the WIAA Division 1 sectional this weekend at the Hudson Middle School pool. Diving will be held Friday night, Jan. 29, with swimming set for Saturday, Jan. 30. CONTINUE READING

Minnesota

Five unanswered goals leads to Red Wing’s first win

After Red Wing’s last game in which they gave up 47 shots, head coach Tony Casci said his goal was to limit the number of shots to around 10 per period. That comment came on the heels of allowing 54 shots on goal in their first game as well so there was certainly room for improvement in this area. CONTINUE READING

Boys' basketball: All-around effort leads to Wildcats win

Goodhue got back on track against Kasson-Mantorville after shooting struggles during their last time on the court. When the final whistle blew Friday night, the Wildcats could claim a dominant 63-39 victory. CONTINUE READING