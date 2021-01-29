NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- All New Richmond High School sports will move from the Middle Border Conference to the Big Rivers Conference beginning in the fall of 2021 after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved the fast-track realignment proposal by the School District of New Richmond at its monthly Board of Control meeting Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The decision by the board means the Tiger baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys and girls hockey, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, volleyball and wrestling teams will join the Tiger football team as members of the Big Rivers Conference beginning in the 2021-22 school year. The New Richmond football team competed in the BRC last season.

The School District of New Richmond issued a statement Thursday, Jan. 28, thanking the districts of Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, Osceola, Prescott, St. Croix Central, Somerset and all former Middle Border Conference opponents for the many years of tremendous competition, and said it looked forward to joining Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Hudson, Menomonie, Rice Lake, River Falls and Superior as members of the Big Rivers Conference.

“As a District, we are excited about this opportunity to join the Big Rivers Conference and we look forward to a wholesome, healthful, and educational experience set forth by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association,” the statement read.