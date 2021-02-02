The Z-M, Lake City and Goodhue dances team competed at Kasson-Mantorville for their first competition of the season on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Leading the effort for Z-M were first- and second-place finishes for the jazz and kick teams, respectively.

“Today was our first time competing this season and we are very proud of the performances our teams gave,” Zumbrota-Mazeppa dance co-head coach Brenna Hoven said in an email. “From learning our routines over zoom, quarantine and injuries this team has had to overcome many obstacles but have done so with grace and positivity.”

Lake City had an equally strong first performance as its varsity kick team took first place, while the JV squad matched suit with a first-place showing. The TIgers’ jazz team also cracked the top three with a third-place result.

Goodhue didn’t compete in jazz but its varsity and JV kick teams took fifth place out of seven teams.

Z-M, Lake City and Goodhue are all scheduled to have their second competition take place Saturday in Cannon Falls.