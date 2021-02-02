Red Wing will have a racer in the coveted “A” seed slot of the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League state meet Feb. 13-14. Audrey Lahammer placed second at the girls’ high school varsity division conference meet Jan. 28, finishing in 19 minutes 43.8 seconds.

“This continues Lahammer’s great racing season as she competes in the CXC races that in most years lead to the Junior Nationals Qualifying races, where earlier this year she took a second- and third-place finish,” head coach Mick Wendland said.

Ten years ago, a group of four students approached Dave Asp, who was an assistant coach of the cross-country running team, to teach them how to ski. Now, Red Wing Nordic is celebrating its 10th year with an active team of over 30 skiers under Wendland.

Although delayed in starting the season, team members said they have been enjoying the well-groomed trails at Mississippi National Golf Links and Memorial Bluff as they have prepared for their racing season.

Nordic

is a club sport for Red Wing High School through Community Education & Recreation. The team comprises skiers in grades 7-12 who compete in both the skate and classic ski techniques with races in Minnesota and Wisconsin as they compete in the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League.

This past week, the team had its first race of the season -- jumping straight into the Northern Wisconsin Conference meet -- in Cable, Wis. Wendland said it was a great first race experience for beginning racers and also hosted some top performances.

Lahammer is on the consideration list for the U.S. Biathlon Team in the Youth Division through the training she has done through Red Wing Nordic's collaboration with Bluff Country Biathlon, also in Red Wing, he said.

In addition to Lahammer’s performance, the highlights also included eighth-grader Jack Cashman, who took second place in the middle school boys division.

The sole home race for the season will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Mississippi Links, hosting Winona, Rochester and Lake City. Their season then moves to the Wisconsin state meet the following weekend with two days of racing before skiers have the opportunity to do some races open to citizens.

“While racing is one aspect of the season, the focus of wellness through staying physically active and outdoors has been a top priority this season,” Wendland said. “With so much uncertainty, it is great to just be able to be outside and enjoy the snow and winter vistas of Red Wing.”