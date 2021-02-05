As things stand currently, dance would be the first state tournament to be held for Republican Eagle area schools. The plan is to hold the tournament over two days — March 12-13 — at Edina High School. Next up would be boys’ swimming and diving set for March 17-19 at its traditional location at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Wrestling will be held March 25-27 but not at Xcel Energy Center. The location has yet to be finalized but the hope is for a school or schools to host. With a three-day tournament, each respective class will have a day to compete. For instance, Class A will have its team tournament in the morning and individual tournament that afternoon. Class AA would do the same the next day and so on.

Gymnastics will be that same weekend but held at Champlin Park High School on March 26-27. Class A will compete on one of the days and Class AA the other.

Boys’ and girls’ hockey is scheduled for March 26 through April 3 and will remain at Xcel Energy Center. The girls will have their quarterfinals March 26-27 and semifinals April 1. The boys will have their quarterfinals March 30-31 and finals April 2. Boys and girls finals will be held all on April 3.

Boys’ and girls’ basketball is slated to begin March 30 with quarterfinals at a location not yet determined. Semifinals and finals will be conducted April 6-10 at Target Center.

As of now, the 150 people limitation still stands for fan attendance at the state tournaments. The one exception is that boys’ swimming and diving will not have any fans this year.