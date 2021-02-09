RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- For the first time in 326 days the UW-River Falls men’s and women’s basketball teams, and men’s and women’s hockey teams returned to action Wednesday, Feb. 3, after the WIAC Council of Chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 19, to begin resume competition after shutting down all winter and spring sports last March and cancelling the fall seasons in July.

The UWRF men’s basketball team came out winners in its first action of the abbreviated winter season with a 82-77 road victory at UW-Stout Wednesday night behind a 28-point effort from Noah Hanson. Alex Ohde added 17 points and 15 rebounds and Jack Stensgard had 13 points and six assists while Bryce Philllips contributed 11 points, five assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

Stout came out ahead in the rematch Saturday night at Don Page Arena, 81-72, despite a 24-point, 12-rebound performance by Ohde.

Women’s hoops opens 2-0

The Falcon women’s basketball team, meanwhile, dropped both of its games to Stout last week, 84-77 at home Wednesday night and 80-75 Saturday at home.

Colie Justice led the Falcons Wednesday night with 16 points and Macy Nilsen had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Haley DeSouza scored 18 points and Jenna Zeman had 17 in Saturday’s loss to the Blue Devils.

Both the Falcon men and women will play a home-and-home series with UW-La Crosse this week with the men hosting the Eagles Wednesday, Feb. 10 and the women at home Saturday, Feb. 13.

Women’s hockey off to roaring start

The UWRF women’s hockey team picked up right where it left off after reaching the NCAA Tournament last season with back-to-back 13-0 victories over Northland College last Wednesday and Friday.

Four different Falcons-- Callie Hoff, Kora Torkelson, Maddie McCollins and Reilly Springman-- scored two goals in Wednesday’s season opener while Hoff added three assists to finish with a five point night.

Abigail Stow had four goals in Friday night’s win while Hoff and Brooke Walters scored two each.

The Falcon women will play a pair of games against UW-Stevens Point this week, Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Stevens Point and Friday, Feb. 12, at Hunt Arena.

Men’s hockey splits with Stout

After a 5-1 season-opening loss at UW-Stout last Wednesday night, the Falcon men’s hockey team bounced back with a 4-1 victory over the Blue Devils Friday night at home.

Christian Hausinger accounted for the lone Falcon goal Wednesday night in Menomonie while Hausinger and Noah Roofe scored third period power play goals Friday to help the Falcons seal the home win.

Peter Grytdahl scored his first collegiate goal to give UWRF a 1-0 first period lead before Joel Frazee netted what proved to be the game winner early in the second.

The Falcons will host UW-Stevens Point Wednesday, Feb. 10 and visit the Pointers Friday, Feb. 12.