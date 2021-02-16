RIVER FALLS — When prep sports returned for the fall and winter seasons, pandemic safety measures limited the number of spectators allowed at games.

In stepped a group of volunteers who have been working the past several months to livestream most events — both home and away games and at every level, from varsity and junior varsity to club sports.

“We have some really good volunteers who tape and provide dialogue to several of our events while others are just a stream,” Athletic Director Rollie Hall told the Star-Observer.

Getting the technology in place has been challenging at times, Hall said, especially in the pool where wireless reception was poor. The workaround was finding a 200-foot cable to livestream meets through a hardwire.

River Falls School District initially enacted a two-ticket-per-athlete limit for family members at home events, but School Board in January approved increasing the limit to four tickets depending on the venue. For extended family and friends there’s the livestreaming option.

“We thank everyone who has helped,” Hall said. “It has become a big part of this year and it was great to have the help from these volunteers.”

Where to watch

Winter sports are just about wrapped up. Find an event calendar with links to livestreams at the River Falls School District section on the Big Rivers Conference website (link is external).

Live and past games also can be found on the River Falls Sports YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/RiverFallsSPORTS/

Find our coverage

The Star-Observer has been following Wildcats games and prep sports around the region throughout the pandemic when possible. Find all the latest coverage at https://www.rivertowns.net/sports .

