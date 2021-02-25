RED WING — For the vast majority of winter sports that Red Wing offers youth, participating indoors is a necessity. While that certainly offers some advantages when it comes to unreliable Minnesota weather, it presents a new set of challenges this year as the COVID-19 pandemic still ripples through the state. There is an outlier, however, offered through Red Wing Community Education — Nordic skiing.

Nordic skiing, or also referred to as cross-country skiing, has been a staple in Red Wing for a decade now. Initially built from the ground up by Dave Asp, the team is coached by Mick Wendland after Asp’s death three years ago. Asp’s legacy reverberates as the one home event Red Wing hosts each year has been named in his honor — the Dave Asp Loppet.

This year’s loppet was held Feb. 20, 2021, at Mississippi National Golf Links.

For those unfamiliar with the sport, the events are similar to cross-country running meets. The race can start under two different styles — a mass start with everyone at the starting gate, or releasing skiers individually at 15-second intervals. At the Dave Asp Loppet, the latter option was chosen. Then, there are also the lengths of each race. At events Red Wing competes in, 3.3K or 6K options are available. Varsity and junior varsity races are 6K, but anyone can individually choose to participate in the shorter race instead.

That benefit of choice is something Wendland said directly connects with his mantra for the team this season — wellness.

“A lot of the rigor and a lot of the high expectations that I’d have for the year, I didn’t want Nordic to be one more stressor on kids and families,” he said. “And I wanted kids to abide by our COVID policies so that if they were feeling sick, they didn’t feel compelled to hide it so that they would try to keep the team up to reach some sort of certain performance goal.

“I just wanted kids to have a healthy outdoor activity that can relieve some stress, get some sunlight and get some energy out,” Wendland added. “So we had some first-year skiers decide to do the 6K race and we had some returning skiers who were just kind of out for fun this year do the 3.3K race.”

While the results may not hold the same weight as in years past, it’s not as though Wendland isn’t spending just as much time training team members to be at their best. The biggest obstacle to that training is weather. For instance, the Dave Asp Loppet was originally scheduled Feb. 6, but due to subzero temperatures it was moved back two weeks. Wendland said the team’s cutoff for outside training and events is minus 4 degrees.

It’s not just cold that presents a problem though. The past few days of warmer weather meant the team had to train off snow to preserve what is left.

“I get really envious of basketball, hockey and gymnastics because they get a climate-controlled environment,” Wendland said. “We’re back to running, biking and roller skiing at the moment, all while keeping on a training plan to be ready for the state meet.”

Since Red Wing’s Nordic program is not school-sanctioned, racers cannot participate in Minnesota State High School League events. Thus, the team joined the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League as part of its Northern Conference. And this year’s state meet is right around the corner — March 6-7 in Cable, Wis.

The unique part of the state meet is that anyone can participate, it’s not based purely on the league’s top competitors getting an invitation. So for Red Wing, anyone in the sixth-12th grade program who wants to compete can. And since Nordic skiing is a non-cut sport, the whole team could make the weekend trip if desired.

“Non-cut sports I think are really just a great way for kids to build in programs. We can take as many kids as we want, and they can develop their skills over time,” Wendland said. “We're just going to go out and enjoy winter and look forward to the snow coming in the cold temperatures and make the best out of it.”

Dave Asp Loppet results

Participating at the Dave Asp Loppet at Mississippi National Golf Links on Feb. 20, 2021, were Red Wing, Chippewa Valley Nordic (consisting of Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire), and Rochester (a Rochester community-run program).

Boys’ varsity

Team scores:

1. CVN - 8 points

2. Rochester - 17 points

3. Red Wing - 22 points

Individual results:

1. Connor Jol (Rochester) - 17 minutes, 15 seconds

2. Cole Lang (Rochester) - 17:31

3. Eric Anderson (Red Wing) - 18:46

9. Simon Gadient (Red Wing) - 21:03

10. Devin Klatt (Red Wing) - 21:45

11. Jackson Leise (Red Wing) - 21:51

13. Josh Kolby (Red Wing) - 22:58

Girls’ varsity

Team scores:

1. Rochester - 10 points

2. CVN - 11 points

3. Red Wing - 24 points

Individual results:

1. Franziska Rinkleff (Rochester) - 22:04

2. Elli Hudacek (CVN) - 22:12

3. Lydia Fish (CVN) - 22:50

7. Elise Harper (Red Wing) - 25:01

8. Kassie Neeser (Red Wing) - 25:16

9. Georgie Ziemer (Red Wing) - 25:52

11. Greta Lane (Red Wing) - 26:23