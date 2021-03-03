Red Wing area skiers are nearing the end of their season as the state Nordic ski meet will be held this weekend. Before that season-culminating event for the Red Wing team, skiers had one more big test — the 2021 American Birkebeiner in Cable, Wis.

The Birkebeiner was held Feb. 24-28 under COVID-19 safety protocols. New for this year were virtual races that allowed skiers to post times from courses around their area in an attempt to simulate the Birkie. For those who attended the competition in-person, athletes were advised to limit contact with each other in the lead-up to the race and COVID screenings were required upon entry.

For Red Wing skier Audrey Lahammer, it was a significant shift in what she experienced the year before in her first Birkie. She made the most of her second attempt though and finished third in the 26K Korte skate Saturday with a time of one hour and 35 minutes.

“There's just a lot of good energy during the Birkie race,” Lahammer said. “We had a lot of our team there, so I think having everyone there to support each other was a big part of the success.”

Lahammer said she hopes the success at the Birkie will transfer over to team and individual success during the state meet March 6-7.

“I'm really excited going into state. It made me think ‘Whoa, I can do this now,’” Lahammer said. “It just gave me a little bit more of a positive attitude towards state. I’m really excited to do that with the whole team, it’s always fun to have teammates.”

Lahammer wasn’t the only Red Wing area skier to have a high-quality performance. Eric Anderson raced in the 14K Prince Haakon, taking second place with a time of 48 minutes, 5.6 seconds.

Next up for the Red Wing Nordic ski team is the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League state championships March 6-7 in Cable, Wis.