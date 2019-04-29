St. Paul Saints to hold tryouts

On Thursday, May 2 the Saints will hold their annual open tryout at CHS Field, 360 Broadway St in St. Paul. It's a free tryout and registration begins at 9 a.m. at the front gate of the ballpark located on Broadway St. The tryout begins at 10 a.m. Each person showing up should come baseball ready, in baseball attire, cleats, bring their own glove, and a wood bat for position players. All participants can showcase their talents at only one position.

Infielders will go through various defensive drills and show off their arms across the diamond. Outfielders will show their range and showcase their arm as well. All position players will have a chance to take a few swings.

Pitchers will throw bullpen sessions while catchers will get behind the dish and show their ability to block balls and throw out baserunners.

If the tryout is rained out it will be rescheduled for the next day, on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

The Saints can carry a maximum of 28 players into spring training, and the roster maximum is 23.

For more information about the tryout contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.