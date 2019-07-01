Fighting Fish take down Blues 5-1

In the third, right fielder Ty Denzer got ahold of a pitch and smashed it over the wall for a two-run home run which would end up being the deciding runs in the game.

In the sixth, left fielder Lucas Luedtke followed shortstop Trey Larson's double with a run-scoring single

Luedtke did it again in the eighth inning for his second run-scoring hit of the game.

The offense did its job, but the story of the game was the starting pitching performance by Weston Lombard.

Lombard started the game and, despite a couple hiccups early, he carried a shutout through the sixth inning. The Blues were only able to muster three hits off the southpaw.

The Blues were able to score their run when Lombard's replacement, Andy Kemper, gave up four baserunners in a shaky eighth inning.

After a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, Kemper was lifted for Matt Doornik who got a groundout to second to stifle the rally.

Doornik stayed in for the ninth and picked up the 4-out save thanks to a smooth backhanded jump throw from Larson for the final out.

The Fish played their fourth straight road game Sunday, June 23, at Prescott (winning 2-1) before returning to First National Bank of River Falls Field to host the St. Paul Mudhens in a non-league game Wednesday, June 26, where they defeated them 5-2. On Saturday, June 29 the defeated the Bay City Bombers 7-0.

The Fish have a full week ahead, playing the SCVBL All Star Game versus Ellsworth at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at First National Bank of River Falls Field. They will be on the road next weekend, at Hudson River Rats at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6 and at Elmwood Expos at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7.