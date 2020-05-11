First no high school season, now no American Legion Baseball this summer.

The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Board made it official Friday, May 9, marking the first time since 1927 Wisconsin will not crown an American Legion Baseball champion.

A total of 24 other states have canceled their American Legion Baseball programs for 2020 as of May 6.

“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program. Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin contributed to the decision.

“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level.”

The River Falls baseball program expressed its disappointment with the decision on Twitter.

The curveballs continue in 2020. Loss for words to lose not only the high school season, but now the American Legion season. Hang in there RF Baseball Family. Continue to stay positive and respectful, and be ready to knock the fastballs out of the park. They will eventually come! pic.twitter.com/M7YXIsr9iR — RF Baseball (@RFHS_Baseball) May 9, 2020

A total of 217 teams participated in Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country. Wisconsin trailed only Minnesota (366 teams), Nebraska (271 teams) and Pennsylvania (253 teams) in the number of registered teams last year.

The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for Aug. 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been canceled.

State tournaments in 2020 were scheduled for Sheboygan (Class AAA), Fort Atkinson (Class AA), Viroqua (Class A), Plover (17-Under) and Lomira-Theresa (16-Under).