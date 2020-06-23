RED WING — Fresh off their season opener this past Saturday, the Red Wing Aces are set to hit The Ath for a 2 p.m. game against the Minneapolis River Rats this Sunday.

Gov. Tim Walz approved the resumption of outdoor sports within the state last week and many clubs within the Minnesota Baseball Association have been quick to schedule games. The last remaining obstacle for the Aces to return to their home field was approval from Red Wing City Council, which happened during its Monday meeting.

Although the Aces are allowed to resume play at The Ath, state guidelines will still need to be followed. That includes maintaining social distancing of six feet for spectators and their recommended use of facemasks.

Players are not required to wear face masks but are recommended to wear one while not on the field. Players are also advised to stay six feet apart and use alternative ways to show sportsmanship to limit person-to-person contact.

Before Sunday’s home opener, the Aces are scheduled to play in St. Patrick, Minn., on Wednesday and in Hayward, Wis., on Friday. The remainder of the Aces’ schedule is yet to be determined.