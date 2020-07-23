RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls’ native JP Feyereisen will become just the 10th Wisconsin born player, and first since 2008, to suit up for the Milwaukee Brewers when the team opens the 2020 season Friday night, July 24, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Feyereisen, a hard-throwing righthander, is one of 11 relief pitchers on the Brewers’ 30-man opening day roster.

Since being drafted out of UW-Stevens Point in the 16th round of the MLB draft by the Cleveland Indians in 2014, the 2011 River Falls High School graduate has been climbing the ladder in the Indians’ and New York Yankee farm systems before being traded to his home-state Brewers last September.

His dream of making the big leagues moved a lot closer to reality when he was added to the Brewers’ 40-man roster in November. He represented Team USA at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier 12 Tournament in Mexico and Japan during the offseason, and reported to Arizona for Brewers’ spring training camp in February before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He continued to work out in his hometown of River Falls and was one of 60 players invited back when camp resumed June 29 and was on the 30-man opening day roster released by the team Thursday.

Teams must cut their rosters down to 28 players after two weeks, then 26 for the rest of the abbreviated 60-game season.

Feyereisen will be the only Brewers’ player who will make his major league debut this weekend when the team opens the 2020 season with a three-game series in Chicago. The Brewers will visit Pittsburgh for three games July 27-29 before their home opener at Miller Park Friday, July 31, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Feyereisen has dominated batters throughout his six-year minor league career, pitching to a 2.49 ERA across 307.2 innings in 217 appearances. He had a big season at Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees’ system last year, going 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 40 relief appearances, with seven saves and 94 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings.