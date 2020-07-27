HUDSON, Wis.-- New Richmond’s Grant Reimenschneider went the distance on the mound and Jon Will drove in four runs to hand the Hudson River Rats their second St. Croix Valley Baseball League loss of the weekend, 8-5, Sunday, July 26, at Grandview Park.

Reimenschneider threw 147 pitches and weathered a four-run eighth inning by Hudson before the Millers adde a run in the ninth to make the final 8-5. He finished with six strikeouts and four walks while allowing 10 hits and four earned runs.

Will was one of four Millers with two hits each in the game and made them count with two-run singles in the third and sixth innings. Noah Towberman added two hits and an RBI while Reese Lucas and Austin Juhl had two hits each.

Jason Hollar had three hits for Hudson while Max Elliott took the loss on the mound.

One day earlier Prescott scored six runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the River Rats 8-7.

River Falls alone in first

The River Falls Fighting Fish picked up a pair of big wins on the road over the weekend, shutting out Ellsworth 3-0 Friday night and edging Menomonie 3-2 Saturday to improve to 7-1 in league play and into first place in the SCVBL standings.

Andy Metcalf homered twice at Ellsworth, a solo shot in the seventh and a two-run blast in the ninth, to provide all the River Falls offense while Weston Lombard allowed just one hit and struck out seven in seven innings to earn the win on the mound. Tyler Penny pitched two innings of scoreless relief to keep the shutout intact.

Saturday at Menomonie Kyle Fritz went the distance on the mound and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, walk and RBI, in the Fish’s 3-2 victory over the Eagles.

Fritz allowed just three hits and struck out six and snapped a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the eighth for the game-winning run.

River Falls can wrap up the top seed in the league tournament with a victory at New Richmond Saturday night, Aug. 1. Hudson will wrap up the regular season with three games this weekend-- at Spring Valley Friday, July 31, home against Elmwood Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m., and at Bay City Sunday, Aug. 2. New Richmond will host a make-up game with Menomonie Wednesday, July 29, before its final league game Saturday night at home against River Falls.

The SCVBL Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 5-9 at First National Bank of River Falls Field. The bottom four teams during the regular season will have play-in games Wednesday, Aug. 5, to determine the final two spots in the 8-team double-elimination tournament. The top two teams will advance to the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament in Spooner Aug. 14-16.