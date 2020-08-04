ELLSWORTH — The Hubbers weren’t able to carry over the strong play from a week ago in its last two league games of the summer. Ellsworth faced off against Prescott on Friday, dropping the contest in seven innings after a 10-0 rout. On Saturday, the Hubbers were again unable to slow their opponent as Spring Valley won 17-5.

No matter the number in the win column, Hubbers manager Jeremiah Paulson said one of his primary goals this year was to have high school ball players get a chance to play since they missed out on their school season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Against Prescott, the Hubbers had three such players in the lineup — Tanner Holldorf, Urban Broadway and Sam Crowley.

“I give them a lot of credit and this is exactly what I wanted from this squad,” Paulson said. “They’re out there playing hard and they don’t seem like they’re overwhelmed. That’s what impressed me the most. We don’t get really low on the negatives or really high on the positives.

“Get them the experience and that’s only going to make them better.”

With the regular season wrapped up, Ellsworth received the No. 8 seed in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League playoffs. They’ll be up against the No. 9 seed New Richmond Millers. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at First National Bank of River Falls Field. If the Hubbers win, they’ll play again at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 against River Falls.

Ellsworth shut out by Prescott

Hosting the first of its last two remaining home games of the summer on Friday night, Ellsworth’s bats were silenced. The Hubbers were limited to five baserunners all game, with two hits, two walks and one hit batter.

Urban Broadway received the start on the mound, limiting the Pirates to five runs through six innings. Prescott blew the game open in the seventh inning, however with a series of hits, passed balls and hit batters.

“We threw a 16-year-old. Urban’s gonna be a high school junior,” Paulson said. “Up until the seventh, he did a really great job.”

In total, Prescott recorded 10 hits — one via home run and three walks.

Spring Valley offense explodes

On Saturday, Ellsworth was much more effective at the plate but so was their opponent. Spring Valley populated the base paths early and often, building a 10-1 lead three innings into the game.

The Hubbers and Hawks traded runs through the middle innings with Spring Valley holding a 12-5 lead heading into the ninth inning. Any chance of a last-inning comeback was thwarted when Spring Valley added five runs in the top of the ninth.

Leading the Hubbers offensively was Tom Hehn, who went 3-for-3 with two runs, two walks and one RBI. Owen Newton, Mike Koch and Ben Fischer had two hits apiece.

Ellsworth finished the regular season with a 2-7 record.