RIVER FALLS, Wis.--- After a stressful, abbreviated, month-long season, the St. Croix Valley Baseball League will crown a champion and state tournament qualifiers at its league tournament this week at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

The tournament host River Falls Fighting Fish sewed up theNo. 1 seed in the 10-team tournament with a 12-1 victory over New Richmond Saturday night, Aug. 1, to finish the abbreviated league season with a record of 8-1. Hudson, meanwhile, won three straight road games over the weekend-- 5-4 at Spring Valley Friday night, 13-10 at Elmwood Saturday, and 5-3 at Bay City Sunday, to finish 5-4 and earn the No. 4 seed.

The SCVBL Tournament will kick off with two “play-in” games Wednesday, Aug. 5, with No. 8 Ellsworth and No. 9 New Richmond squaring off at 6:30 p.m. and No. 7 Plum City facing No. 10 Bay City at 8 p.m.

Double-elimination play kicks in Thursday, Aug. 6 with fourth-seeded Hudson taking on No. 5 Elmwood at 6:30 p.m. and top-seeded River Falls facing the winner of the Ellsworth-New Richmond game at 8 p.m.

Friday’s games include No. 3 Menomonie and No. 6 Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. and second-seeded Prescott against the winner of the Plum City-Bay City game at 8 p.m.

Play continues Saturday with six games running from 10 a.m to 8:30 p.m. with the championship game Sunday, Aug. 9. All tournament games are seven innings with the top two teams advancing to the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament Aug. 14-16 in Spooner.

Josh Eidem, player-manager of the tournament host Fighting Fish, said the league has been fortunate to get in its month-long season, and urged fans to continue to maintain proper COVID-19 protocols this week at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

“We have been grateful to be able to safely play ball this last month and we’re asking the SCVBL to keep following social distancing guidelines for another week as we complete the season and send two teams off to the WBA finals next weekend,” he said. “Our fans have done a great job all summer respecting everyone’s space and sticking to their own pods and groups as we spread around the park.”

Eidem said the SCVBL is encouraging fans to wear or bring a mask to the ballpark and wear them when visiting the concession stand or moving around the ballpark.

“The more we can work together to continue to play ball safely and slow the spread of COVID-19 while providing some positivity and entertainment for our communities, that’s what we want to do,” he said.

Eidem said the Fish enter the SCVBL tournament with a chip on their shoulder after winning the league title last season but dropping an 8-3 decision to Brill in the first round of the Wisconsin Baseball Association Tournament in Haugen.

“We have some unfinished business from last summer about what it means to carry ourselves into a tournament as a top seed,” he said. “We feel like we have a team that is really deep and has gelled together in a way that a double elimination format really helps us, but we want to find out. Doing the work of running a tournament is enough for our guys, so we would love to stay on that winner’s bracket side and then find ourselves on the way to Spooner after three games.”

Admission to SCVBL games is $3 per person, free for ages 17 and under. Cold beverages and snacks will be available at the concession stand and a truck from Smokey Treats in River Falls will be at the field from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening.

For fans that can’t make it to First National Bank of River Falls Field this week, all tournament games will be broadcast live on the River Falls Sports Channel on YouTube.