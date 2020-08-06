RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Jon Will doubled in three runs in the second inning to stake New Richmond to an early lead and Grant Reimenschneider allowed one run in six-plus innings to lead the Millers to a 5-1 victory over the Ellsworth Hubbers in the first game of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League Tournament Wednesday night, Aug. 6, at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

Will’s bases-loaded double off the right field wall came after singles by Brett Forrest and Corbin Reiling sandwiched around Austin Juhl was hit by a pitch. Ellsworth got a run back in the bottom of the second when Shane Elsen doubled and scored on a base hit by Ben Fischer.

Blake Kretovics gave the Millers a couple more insurance runs with a two-run homer to dead center in the top of the fifth to make the final 5-1.

The victory sends the eighth-seeded Millers into the double-elimination round of the tournament where they will face top-seed and tourney host River Falls Thursday night, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. No. 4 Hudson and No. 5 Elmwood will kick off the night at 6:30 p.m.

In Wednesday night’s second play-in game seventh-seeded Plum City rolled to a 12-4 win over No. 10 Bay City and will play No. 2 seed Prescott Friday night, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. No. 3 Menomonie and No. 6 Spring Valley will square off at 6:30 p.m.

Tournament play continues all day Saturday at First National Bank of River Falls Field beginning with games in the loser’s bracket at 10 a.m. and 12:15 and continuing with winner’s bracket games at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. and elimination games at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., if necessary.