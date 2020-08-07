RED WING — What seemed at times like a summer that could go without competitive amateur baseball, the Aces put the finishing touches on what ended up being a 20-game regular season this week.

Next up? The Region 5C playoffs. Red Wing’s first opponent in the double-elimination style bracket will be Lake City. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 in Cannon Falls.

The Aces won both its games against the Serpents this year by a combined score of 29-4. However, those games were the first two games of the season for Lake City and they’ve been much more competitive recently.

In their last four games, Lake City has gone 1-3 but with a plus-four run differential. Pitching has particularly been a key to their recent play. Opponents have averaged three runs per game against Lake City since July 15. While their offense hasn’t consistently put up runs this year, the pitching staff has done enough to keep them in games lately.

For Red Wing, a key during the playoffs will be patience at the plate. In the past two weeks, the Aces averaged 11 walks in the games they won but only five in their losses. Meanwhile, their hits per game have stayed relatively the same in their wins and losses in that same span.

Should Red Wing win Saturday, the Aces will play again at 4 p.m. the next day. If they lose, their game will be bumped up to 10 a.m. All of the Region 5C playoff games will be held in Cannon Falls.

Final games of the year show mixed results

Red Wing finished up its regular season with three non-league games, all at home.

In their first matchup, the Aces fell to the Tri-City Shark, 2-0. Neither team could get much offense going but with two outs in the ninth inning, Tri-City turned two walks and two hits into two runs to secure the win.

On July 31, Red Wing dropped its second straight contest with a 12-9 loss to Rochester. The Aces held a 7-1 lead through five innings but Rochester scored six in the sixth inning and four in the eighth inning to outlast Red Wing. Brodie Smith, Kyle Blahnik and Jordan Lockrem all had two hits for Red Wing. Lockrem and Grant Rolen also had two RBI.

In the season finale on Aug. 4, the Aces emptied its bench in the 7-1 win over Minneapolis North. Twenty players made an appearance in the game, highlighted by a two-hit, two-RBI night by Blahnik.

Red Wing is now 12-8 on the season.