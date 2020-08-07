RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Brian Giebel knew it was gone as soon as it left his bat.

“Yeah that one, it was all I got,” the River Falls third baseman said about his second-inning grand slam off New Richmond pitcher Reece Lucas Thursday night. “That was a no doubter. I haven’t had that feeling too much lately so it felt good.”

Giebel’s first home run of the summer proved to be the difference in the Fighting Fish’s 6-3 victory over the Millers in the first round of double-elimination play at the St. Croix Valley Baseball League Tournament Thursday in River Falls. It set up a rematch with Elmwood, who handed the Fish their only league loss of the regular season, in a winner’s bracket semifinal Saturday, Aug. 8, at 2:30 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field. The Expos defeated Hudson, 9-6, in Thursday night’s first game to advance.

“Elmwood kind of took it to us at their place so it will feel good to play them again,” Giebel said about the Fish’s 9-3 loss to the Expos July 19. “Hopefully we can have a little better showing than last time.”

The Fish scored their first run against New Richmond without a hit in the bottom of the first when Giebel walked, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Lucas Luedtke.

River Falls loaded the bases in the bottom of the second when Kyle Fritz reached on a fielder’s choice and Dylan Penny and Josh Eidem drew walks. Giebel then drilled a 2-1 pitch from Lucas far over the left field wall to put the Fish up 5-0.

Fritz meanwhile struck out five of the first six batters he faced before the Millers got an RBI single from Corbin Reiling and a two-run double from Noah Towberman in the top of the third to cut the Fish lead to 5-3. Four of the five hits Fritz allowed on the night came in the Miller’s three-run inning while he went on to strike out 11 in the seven-inning win.

River Falls’ final run of the game came on an RBI single by Joel Schaffer in the fifth inning to score Ty Denzer from second.

Elmwood rides early lead to win over Hudson

In Thursday night’s first game of the SCVBL Tourney, Elmwood scored four runs in the top of the second inning to take a 5-1 lead and held on to defeat Hudson 9-6.

The River Rats pulled to within a run twice, 5-4 in the fourth inning and 7-6 in the fifth, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Elmwood moves on to face River Falls in a winner’s bracket semifinal Saturday at 2:30 p.m. while Hudson and New Richmond will square off in an elimination game Saturday at 10 a.m. The winner will play again Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Isaiah Grancorvitz and Owen Anderson each singled, doubled and drove in a run for Hudson while Luke LeMay had two hits and a run scored. Hunter Frey, Spencer Diedrich and Jason Hollar drove in a run apiece for the River Rats.

Noah Berger took the loss on the mound, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and four walks in five innings of work. Dennis Reinhardt gave up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts over the final two innings.

First-round SCVBL Tourney play continues Friday night, Aug. 7, with Menomonie and Spring Valley squaring off at 6:30 p.m. followed by Prescott and Plum City at approximately 8:15 p.m. All games are being played at First National Bank of River Falls Field in River Falls.