RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Jake Lindsay took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and River Falls managed just four hits of their own but held off a late Elmwood surge to post a 7-4 victory in the winner’s bracket of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League Tournament semifinal Saturday, Aug. 8 at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

The Fighting Fish can clinch a berth in the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament with a win over Plum City Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:15 p.m. The Blues won twice Saturday to stay alive, defeating Menomonie 9-0 behind a complete-game, one-hit effort from 50 year-old pitcher Tony Garner in the noon game and beating Spring Valley 12-2 in the final game of the day.

Prescott, the only other undefeated team in the tourney besides River Falls, can also wrap up a trip to state Sunday with a win over Elmwood. The Pirates and Expos will square off at noon.

Lindsay allowed just two Elmwood baserunners through the first five innings Saturday on an error and a walk while the Fighting Fish offense staked him to a 7-0 lead.

Brian Giebel and Trey Larson scored on back-to-back passed balls for the first two runs in the bottom first and Trevor Gutting had an RBI single in the second before the Fish put four runs on the board in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Lucas Luedtke, an RBI single by Mitchel Feyereisen, a sac fly from Joel Schaffer and an Elmwood error.

Elmwood finally got to Lindsay for a run in the sixth before putting three more runs on the board in the seventh to make the final 7-4.

Lindsay ended up striking out five and walking two while allowing six hits, all in the final two innings. Schafer doubled, scored and drove in a run while Giebel, Feyereisen and Gutting had the only other River Falls hits.

New Richmond, Hudson eliminated

New Richmond eliminated Hudson 2-1 in the first game of the day before the Millers’ tourney run ended with a 13-7 loss to Elmwood Saturday night.

Hudson had a run taken off the board in the second inning against New Richmond for batting out of order and it proved costly as the Millers got back-to-back doubles from Brett Forrest and Brock Luehman in the bottom of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. The Millers loaded the bases in the fifth on a single by Blake Kretovics and back-to-back walks to Noah Towberman and Forrest before Kretovics scored on a passed ball to make it a 2-0 game.

Hudson got a two-out solo home run from Isaiah Grancorvitz in the top of the sixth to cut the lead in half but it wasn’t enough.