CANNON FALLS — With a berth to the state amateur baseball tournament up for grabs, the Red Wing Aces came up short. Embroiled in a seesaw battle through seven innings, the Rochester Roadrunners pulled away late to hand Red Wing a 10-4 loss Sunday at John Burch Park in Cannon Falls.

The game was emotional and highly contested with both teams chirping at each other throughout. Seemingly every time one team found itself with momentum, they let their opponents know it with some banter.

The umpires frequently found themselves on the other end of the chirping as well. There were a handful of close plays on the bases, and the strike zone seemed to be inconsistently called for both teams.

“The strike zone floated a little bit but that’s not the reason we lost,” Aces manager Justin Plein said. “But yeah, there were a lot of close pitches and that’s tough. When you’re hitting that’s really tough because you’re trying to figure out ‘OK this pitch has been a ball’ and then you take and all of the sudden it’s a strike the next at bat.”

The first sign of strike zone inconsistency came early. With Red Wing holding a 1-0 lead through one inning, Rochester evened the score with a two-out RBI double. In that at bat, Brady Schroeder and the entire Red Wing infield thought he earned the strikeout and started heading to the dugout before a delayed called ball. The next pitch ended up being hit into a gap for the equalizer.

Of the next 17 batters between both teams, only two got on base. It wasn’t until the fifth inning that either offense could mount anything resembling a scoring chance. Coincidentally, it led to another highly debated call.

Rochester kicked off the fifth inning with two quick runs to build a 3-1 lead. With runners at second and third, Red Wing third baseman Kyle Blahnik snagged a hard hit ball to third to hold the runner at second. He threw to the plate but the runner was called safe, giving Rochester a 4-1 lead.

Red Wing closed the gap in the bottom of the fifth inning after Brodie Smith and Blahnik led off with singles. Zach Harding then lined a two-run double to left-center, scoring both baserunners. In the next inning, Schroeder and Corey Tauer led the inning off by getting on base, and Dixon Irwin scored Schroeder on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 4-4.

With neither team putting forward a scoring threat in the seventh inning, the game appeared to be heading in the direction of whomever scored the next run would win. That ended up being the case as Rochester put up four runs in the eighth inning. The Roadrunners added two more runs in the ninth inning to put the game further out of reach for Red Wing.

Key performances

Red Wing had a balanced lineup with nearly everyone getting on base at least once in the game. Corey Tauer led the team with two hits, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Harding led the team with two RBI and Mitch Matter swiped two bases. Scoring runs for the Aces were Matter, Schroeder, Smith and Blahnik. Adam Thygesen also logged a double.

On the mound, Schroeder pitched the first five innings. He struck out five batters, gave up four runs on six hits and issued one walk. Ben Kuehni pitched 2 ⅔ innings and gave up four runs on two hits. He issued three walks — one intentional — and hit one batter. Teddy Tauer pitched the final 1 ⅓ innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He issued one walk and had one strikeout.

Next up

The Aces’ loss puts their season on the brink of ending as they are relegated to the single elimination bracket. Red Wing will take on Austin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at John Burch Park in Cannon Falls. Should the Aces win, they will face either Wanamingo or Lake City immediately after. If Red Wing wins both games next Saturday, they would receive the third and final spot for the state amateur baseball tournament from the 5C Region.

“We have to win two but you can’t think about you gotta win two until you win the first one,” Plein said. “It’ll be all hands on deck that first game and we’ll go from there.”