RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls Fighting Fish player-manager Josh Eidem wasn’t surprised when he looked down at the Plum City bullpen and saw 50 year-old Tony Garner warming up before the final state qualifier of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League Tournament Sunday afternoon.

One day earlier Garner had thrown a seven-inning complete game one-hitter against Menomonie to keep the Blues alive in the double-elimination tournament. And just minutes earlier the Blues had beaten the Fish 7-5 to force a second game in the double-elimination tournament to determine who would advance to state.

When asked Sunday morning if he had anything left after his one-hit shutout against Menomonie the day before, Garner rolled his right pitching shoulder and said, “Not much.” Yet there he was, warming up for a chance to send Plum City to state in his 33rd season of town ball.

“I was not surprised at all,” Eidem said. “Tony Garner is an incredible human being and a great competitor. And he had to know those young guys who played their hearts out all weekend are looking at him going, hey could you do it one more time old man?”

And for four innings he did just that. His lone mistake in the first inning was grazing the jersey of River Falls’ No. 3 batter Ty Denzer. Lucas Luedtke followed with a routine fly ball to center that got lost in the sun and Denzer scored all the way from first to give the Fish a 1-0 lead.

Plum City answered with an unearned run off Fish starter Kyle Fritz in the top of the second before River Falls caught another sun-induced break in the third when a fly ball by Brian Giebel to centerfield turned into a double. Mitchell Feyereisen dropped a two-out bloop single to right to give the Fish the lead for good, 2-1.

The first hard hit allowed by Garner came on a ground-rule double by Andy Metcalf to lead off the fourth. A fielder’s choice sent Metcalf to third and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Trevor Gutting to extend the Fish lead to 3-1.

Eidem said the Fish felt fortunate to score three runs in four innings against Garner.

“Anytime you score runs off Tony Garner you look back and go, well that ball dropped and that ball dropped,” he said. “It’s not like we hit him hard. We may have gotten to him once he got tired because he is human-- superhuman-- but human is in there.”

The Fish got to Garner for three more runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Feyereisen and a two-run homer by Metcalf. He left the game with two outs in the fifth with a final stat line of 4 ⅔ innings pitched, 8 hits, five earned runs, three strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.

Fritz meanwhile held Plum City to a single unearned run through five innings before turning the ball over to 18 year-old Tyler Penny.

After a shaky top of the sixth that resulted in three Plum City runs, Giebel hit his third home run of the tournament to extend River Falls’ lead to 7-5, and Penny stranded the tying runs on base in the seventh to register his first town ball save.

“How about Tyler Penny?” Eidem said. “It’s been such a short season and we were talking to him along the way saying we know you’re a really great pitcher and you’re going to be in a big spot for us. But there were just limited opportunities for him. And now we put him in a spot here to go to the state finals and he just comes out and throws great. Nothing’s too big for him.”

Penny’s effort is even more impressive considering the fact he did it with a torn meniscus in his knee. He is scheduled to have surgery this Friday so win or lose, this was going to be his last weekend of summer baseball.

“This opportunity, to be able to go out there and bring our team to the state tournament, means a lot,” he said. “It was a great way to end my season.”

Sunday’s late afternoon matchup between River Falls and Plum City became necessary after the seventh-seeded Blues won their third straight elimination game with a 7-5 victory over the Fish earlier in the day. Logan Polzer set the tone with a two-run homer in the second to stake the Blues to an early 2-0 lead and they broke the game open with three runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single by winning pitcher Hunter Black.

Veteran River Falls’ first baseman Joel Schaffer tipped his hat to the Blues, who had to beat Ellsworth in a play-in game Wednesday night just to make the 8-team double-elimination field. After a 6-1 loss to second-seeded Prescott Friday night Garner shut out No. 3 Menomonie 9-0 Saturday morning and the Blues eliminated sixth-seeded Spring Valley 12-2 Saturday night to reach Sunday’s state-qualifier.

“Watching Plum City play in this tournament; they’ve been just unbelievable,” Schaffer said. “They keep coming back and they never say die. I thought boy, they must be tired. But they came out full force in that first game and didn’t stop in the second game. It went down to the last out there. They will always have my respect and Tony (Garner) always will too.”

Schaffer went 0-for-2 with a strikeout against Garner on Sunday, and he said it wasn’t the first time Garner has made him look bad at the plate.

“There’s been a lot of at-bats like that over the last 20 years,” he said. “He’s dominated me for sure. But if I’m going to dominated, at least it’s by a guy who is that good and that good a human being.”

River Falls reached Sunday’s state-qualifier by beating New Richmond 6-3 Thursday night and Elmwood, 7-4, Saturday.

River Falls and Prescott, who defeated Elmwood in Sunday’s other state qualifier, will represent the SCVBL at this weekend’s Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament in Spooner. Seedings and first round pairings will be released Tuesday, Aug. 11.