RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- There’s been nothing normal about 2020, and that will include this weekend’s Wisconsin Amateur Baseball Tournament in Hayward and Spooner.

Instead of the normal 16-team double-elimination format, this year’s modified tournament will include 12 teams playing two games each in pool play before the field is whittled down to a four-team, single elimination round Sunday, Aug. 16, in Spooner.

The St. Croix Valley regular season champion River Falls Fighting Fish earned the top seed for the tournament and will open play against the Eau Claire Bears Friday night, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. at Hayward’s Larry Somerville Field. They’ll face the Everest Merchants Saturday in Hayward at 1:30 p.m. if they lose or at 7:30 p.m. if they win.

The Prescott Pirates meanwhile, the other SCVBL team in the field, will open the tourney against the Brill Millers at Spooner’s Merchant Park Friday at 6:30 p.m. and face the Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues at either 10:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

If River Falls wins its pool it will play the first semifinal game at 10 a.m. Sunday in Spooner against either Prescott, Brill or Chaseburg-Coon Valley. The other semifinal will be played at 1 p.m with the state championship game scheduled for 4 p.m.

The rest of the 12-team state tournament field includes the Osseo Merchants, Hayward Hawk, Glidden Orioles, Marshfield Chaparrals, Tony Hayshakers and Viroqua Sox.