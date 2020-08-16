CANNON FALLS — Two games, two pitchers, two wins. While it wasn’t necessarily an unexpected outcome that Red Wing won back-to-back games to punch its ticket to the state playoffs, doing it with only two pitchers was.

With Brady Schroeder taking the mound in the first game and Teddy Tauer in the nightcap, the two pitched well enough that Aces manager Justin Plein couldn’t justify calling in relief pitchers.

In the first game against Austin on Saturday, Schroeder allowed only five hits to go with a sterling 15-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“Dixon (Irwin) called a great game and you know, you just keep cruising along,” Schroeder said. “Around the third or fourth inning I started getting the curveball and once I could spot up with that, then I’d go back to the fastball, and that sequence back and forth seemed to work out.”

Tauer, while not putting up as gaudy of a stat line as Schroeder, maintained that same efficiency on the mound against Lake City. Rather than seeking to miss bats, Tauer thrived on inducing Lake City batters into weak contact. Sometimes it led to soft base hits over the infielders’ heads, other times it allowed the defense to make plays. That strategy worked well as it allowed him to stay on the mound until he logged the final out.

“If you asked me at 12 o’clock today if we were going to be able to use two pitchers today and win two games, I would say you’re crazy,” Plein said.

Aces earn state berth with win

Heading into Saturday, the Aces knew they’d need two wins to secure the last remaining state playoff entry from Region 5C. The task was made difficult by a resilient Lake City team that went stride-for-stride with the Aces before succumbing 4-3.

“We talked before this game that Lake City is a great team. We can’t just live off ‘Hey we beat them three games this year,’” Plein said. “We knew it was going to be a battle, we just made plays when we needed to.”

The Serpents struck first in the third inning with a run-scoring double, then again when Tauer was called for a balk with a runner on third. Lake City’s 2-0 lead would hold until the bottom of the fourth inning.

Zach Harding ripped a double just over the centerfielder’s head, scoring Dixon Irwin and Brodie Smith to tie the game 2-2. One inning later Irwin gave the Aces a 3-2 lead with an RBI double, scoring Kyle Blahnik.

Lake City responded in the sixth inning by getting two lead-off singles. After a sac bunt moved the runners over, an RBI single tied the game at 3-3.

Again the Aces would respond one-and-a-half innings later. Mitch Matter led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single and then proceeded to steal second base. Blahnik lined a ball to the outfield to score Matter, which ended up being the game-winning run.

From there, every time Lake City made a push, the Aces’ defense made a play.

Smith made a few spectacular stops in the final two innings at third base with some strong throws to beat runners at first base. Blahnik also snagged a line drive in the eighth inning that would have continued down the first base line. His leaping catch resulted in an inning-ending double play after the runner couldn’t tag up in time.

“I knew the defense came to play,” Tauer said. “My offspeed stuff was working really well, so then I just felt even more confident out there just trying to make them hit the ball down.”

Tauer finished the game with three strikeouts while issuing one walk and allowing 10 hits.

Leading the Aces at the plate was Blahnik, who went 3-for-4 with one RBI and run. Irwin and Smith also had two hits apiece.

Schroeder pitches shutout

In the first game of the doubleheader, Schroeder was efficient and effective.. Red Wing scratched across one run in the third inning when Adam Thygesen hit a sac fly, scoring Harding in what ended up being the game-winning run.

Neither team could mount consistent scoring threats throughout the game. Red Wing ended its first two innings with double plays before scoring in the third and fourth innings. Their second run in the fourth was much like their first scoring play as Schroeder hit a sac fly to score Corey Tauer.

For Austin, they would only get two runners on base once — a pair of singles in the sixth inning.

The Aces padded their lead in the eighth inning. Thygesen and Blahnik hit back-to-back singles. Spencer Schroeder came in to pinch run for Thygesen while Bear Blaney came in to pinch run for Blahnik. Both advanced to third and second base on a passed ball which set up the suicide squeeze to score Schroeder. A wild pitch in the next at bat allowed Blaney to come across to score, giving the Aces a 4-0 lead.

Leading Red Wing offensively were Thygesen, who went 2-for-2 with a sac fly and walk, and Blahnik, who went 2-for-4.

Up next

Red Wing will next play in the state amateur baseball tournament next weekend. Their opponent, time and date of game is yet to be determined. The playoff bracket is expected to be released Sunday evening.